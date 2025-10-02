AFLW tipping is back for 2025! Check out which teams our experts are backing this round

AFLW Tipping is back for 2025

SEVEN teams have no hope of winning this weekend, according to AFL.com.au's panel of expert AFLW tipsters.

Only two games have split the experts, with Sunday's Geelong v Carlton clash drawing mixed opinions.

Only one of our expert tipsters is backing in Collingwood to overcome the flu-stricken West Coast.

Check out our experts' tips below.

PHOEBE MCWILLIAMS

Hawthorn - nine points

Melbourne

St Kilda

North Melbourne

Brisbane

Port Adelaide

Adelaide

Geelong

West Coast

Last round: 6

Total: 49

Cumulative margin: 127

NAT EDWARDS

Hawthorn - 12 points

Melbourne

St Kilda

North Melbourne

Brisbane

Port Adelaide

Adelaide

Geelong

West Coast

Last round: 6

Total: 48

Cumulative margin: 98

MICHAEL WHITING

Hawthorn – 18 points

Melbourne

St Kilda

North Melbourne

Brisbane

Port Adelaide

Adelaide

Geelong

West Coast

Last round: 7

Total: 47

Cumulative margin: 123

NATHAN SCHMOOK

Hawthorn – 15 points

Melbourne

St Kilda

North Melbourne

Brisbane

Port Adelaide

Adelaide

Carlton

West Coast

Last round: 5

Total: 46

Cumulative margin: 111

RILEY BEVERIDGE

Hawthorn - 22 points

Melbourne

St Kilda

North Melbourne

Brisbane

Port Adelaide

Adelaide

Geelong

West Coast

Last round: 6

Total: 46

Cumulative margin: 118

KAITLYN FERBER

Hawthorn - 18 points

Melbourne

St Kilda

North Melbourne

Brisbane Lions

Port Adelaide

Adelaide Crows

Geelong

Collingwood

Last round: 6

Total: 44

Cumulative margin: 100

SARAH OLLE

Hawthorn - 11 points

Melbourne

St Kilda

North Melbourne

Brisbane

Port Adelaide

Adelaide

Geelong

West Coast

Last round: 6

Total: 44

Cumulative margin: 111

GEMMA BASTIANI

Hawthorn - eight points

Melbourne

St Kilda

North Melbourne

Brisbane

Port Adelaide

Adelaide

Carlton

West Coast

Last round: 5

Total: 43

Cumulative margin: 114

SARAH BLACK

Hawthorn - eight points

Melbourne

St Kilda

North Melbourne

Brisbane

Port Adelaide

Adelaide

Carlton

West Coast

Last round: 6

Total: 42

Cumulative margin: 135

SOPHIE WELSH

Hawthorn - seven points

Melbourne

St Kilda

North Melbourne

Brisbane

Port Adelaide

Adelaide

Geelong

West Coast

Last round: 7

Total: 41

Cumulative margin: 125

TOTALS

Hawthorn 10-0 Fremantle

Melbourne 10-0 Essendon

Greater Western Sydney 0-10 St Kilda

North Melbourne 10-0 Sydney

Gold Coast 0-10 Brisbane

Port Adelaide 10-0 Western Bulldogs

Richmond 0-10 Adelaide

Geelong 7-3 Carlton

West Coast 9-1 Collingwood