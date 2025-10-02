SEVEN teams have no hope of winning this weekend, according to AFL.com.au's panel of expert AFLW tipsters.
Only two games have split the experts, with Sunday's Geelong v Carlton clash drawing mixed opinions.
Only one of our expert tipsters is backing in Collingwood to overcome the flu-stricken West Coast.
Check out our experts' tips below.
PHOEBE MCWILLIAMS
Hawthorn - nine points
Melbourne
St Kilda
North Melbourne
Brisbane
Port Adelaide
Adelaide
Geelong
West Coast
Last round: 6
Total: 49
Cumulative margin: 127
NAT EDWARDS
Hawthorn - 12 points
Melbourne
St Kilda
North Melbourne
Brisbane
Port Adelaide
Adelaide
Geelong
West Coast
Last round: 6
Total: 48
Cumulative margin: 98
MICHAEL WHITING
Hawthorn – 18 points
Melbourne
St Kilda
North Melbourne
Brisbane
Port Adelaide
Adelaide
Geelong
West Coast
Last round: 7
Total: 47
Cumulative margin: 123
NATHAN SCHMOOK
Hawthorn – 15 points
Melbourne
St Kilda
North Melbourne
Brisbane
Port Adelaide
Adelaide
Carlton
West Coast
Last round: 5
Total: 46
Cumulative margin: 111
RILEY BEVERIDGE
Hawthorn - 22 points
Melbourne
St Kilda
North Melbourne
Brisbane
Port Adelaide
Adelaide
Geelong
West Coast
Last round: 6
Total: 46
Cumulative margin: 118
KAITLYN FERBER
Hawthorn - 18 points
Melbourne
St Kilda
North Melbourne
Brisbane Lions
Port Adelaide
Adelaide Crows
Geelong
Collingwood
Last round: 6
Total: 44
Cumulative margin: 100
SARAH OLLE
Hawthorn - 11 points
Melbourne
St Kilda
North Melbourne
Brisbane
Port Adelaide
Adelaide
Geelong
West Coast
Last round: 6
Total: 44
Cumulative margin: 111
GEMMA BASTIANI
Hawthorn - eight points
Melbourne
St Kilda
North Melbourne
Brisbane
Port Adelaide
Adelaide
Carlton
West Coast
Last round: 5
Total: 43
Cumulative margin: 114
SARAH BLACK
Hawthorn - eight points
Melbourne
St Kilda
North Melbourne
Brisbane
Port Adelaide
Adelaide
Carlton
West Coast
Last round: 6
Total: 42
Cumulative margin: 135
SOPHIE WELSH
Hawthorn - seven points
Melbourne
St Kilda
North Melbourne
Brisbane
Port Adelaide
Adelaide
Geelong
West Coast
Last round: 7
Total: 41
Cumulative margin: 125
TOTALS
Hawthorn 10-0 Fremantle
Melbourne 10-0 Essendon
Greater Western Sydney 0-10 St Kilda
North Melbourne 10-0 Sydney
Gold Coast 0-10 Brisbane
Port Adelaide 10-0 Western Bulldogs
Richmond 0-10 Adelaide
Geelong 7-3 Carlton
West Coast 9-1 Collingwood