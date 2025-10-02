AFLW Tipping is back for 2025

SEVEN teams have no hope of winning this weekend, according to AFL.com.au's panel of expert AFLW tipsters.

Only two games have split the experts, with Sunday's Geelong v Carlton clash drawing mixed opinions.

Only one of our expert tipsters is backing in Collingwood to overcome the flu-stricken West Coast. 

Check out our experts' tips below.

PHOEBE MCWILLIAMS

Hawthorn - nine points
Melbourne
St Kilda
North Melbourne
Brisbane
Port Adelaide
Adelaide
Geelong
West Coast

Last round: 6
Total: 49

Cumulative margin: 127

NAT EDWARDS

Hawthorn - 12 points
Melbourne 
St Kilda
North Melbourne
Brisbane 
Port Adelaide
Adelaide 
Geelong 
West Coast

Last round: 6
Total: 48

Cumulative margin: 98

MICHAEL WHITING

Hawthorn – 18 points
Melbourne
St Kilda
North Melbourne
Brisbane
Port Adelaide
Adelaide
Geelong
West Coast

Last round: 7
Total: 47

Cumulative margin: 123

NATHAN SCHMOOK

Hawthorn – 15 points
Melbourne
St Kilda
North Melbourne
Brisbane
Port Adelaide
Adelaide
Carlton
West Coast

Last round: 5
Total: 46

Cumulative margin: 111

RILEY BEVERIDGE

Hawthorn - 22 points
Melbourne
St Kilda
North Melbourne
Brisbane
Port Adelaide
Adelaide
Geelong
West Coast

Last round: 6
Total: 46

Cumulative margin: 118

KAITLYN FERBER

Hawthorn - 18 points 
Melbourne 
St Kilda 
North Melbourne 
Brisbane Lions
Port Adelaide 
Adelaide Crows
Geelong
Collingwood

Last round: 6
Total: 44

Cumulative margin: 100

SARAH OLLE

Hawthorn - 11 points
Melbourne
St Kilda
North Melbourne
Brisbane
Port Adelaide
Adelaide
Geelong
West Coast

Last round: 6
Total: 44

Cumulative margin: 111

GEMMA BASTIANI

Hawthorn - eight points
Melbourne
St Kilda
North Melbourne
Brisbane
Port Adelaide
Adelaide
Carlton
West Coast

Last round: 5
Total: 43

Cumulative margin: 114

SARAH BLACK

Hawthorn - eight points
Melbourne
St Kilda
North Melbourne
Brisbane
Port Adelaide
Adelaide
Carlton
West Coast

Last round: 6
Total: 42

Cumulative margin: 135

SOPHIE WELSH

Hawthorn - seven points
Melbourne
St Kilda
North Melbourne
Brisbane
Port Adelaide
Adelaide
Geelong
West Coast

Last round: 7
Total: 41

Cumulative margin: 125

TOTALS

Hawthorn 10-0 Fremantle
Melbourne 10-0 Essendon
Greater Western Sydney 0-10 St Kilda
North Melbourne 10-0 Sydney
Gold Coast 0-10 Brisbane
Port Adelaide 10-0 Western Bulldogs
Richmond 0-10 Adelaide
Geelong 7-3 Carlton
West Coast 9-1 Collingwood