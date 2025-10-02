After playing just six games in two years, Deven Robertson wants to head home to WA

Deven Robertson in action during the match between Adelaide and Brisbane at Adelaide Oval in round 13, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

MIDFIELDER Deven Robertson has requested a trade from Brisbane to West Coast.

The 24-year-old played 16 games for the Lions in 2023, including their Grand Final loss to Collingwood, but has managed just six senior games in the past two seasons.

West Coast came close to securing the West Australian in 2023, but he ultimately elected to remain at Brisbane on a two-year deal

Story with @CalTwomey - Brisbane's Dev Robertson has nominated West Coast as his preferred home. The midfielder had interest from the Western Bulldogs, but will be heading back to WA. @AFLcomau @traderadio — Riley Beveridge (@RileyBev) October 2, 2025

Two years on, he's officially requested a trade to the Eagles amid interest from the Western Bulldogs, which AFL.com.au reported earlier this week.

Robertson was without a fresh deal at the Lions, having endured a frustrating campaign where he was limited to just four substitute appearances for the entire season.

He wasn't part of Brisbane's 26-man Grand Final squad over the weekend, but has been a consistent performer at VFL level across the year where he has averaged 26.1 disposals and 6.6 tackles per game.

The 24-year-old was drafted out of Perth's WAFL program in Western Australia and has played 47 games for Brisbane across the last six years.