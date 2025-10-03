Charlie Spargo has left the Demons for the Kangaroos as an unrestricted free agent

Charlie Spargo during Melbourne's game against North Melbourne in R2, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

MELBOURNE forward Charlie Spargo has officially joined North Melbourne as an unrestricted free agent.

Spargo played 108 games for the Demons, helping the club win the 2021 premiership.

TRADE HUB All the latest player movement news

He played every round in the flag-winning season and the following year, but has been restricted to just 25 senior appearances since 2022 due to injury and opportunities.

The 25-year-old will follow his father in being at North, with Paul Spargo playing 81 games for the Kangaroos between 1985 and 1992.

The AFL is yet to confirm the Dees' compensation pick, with AFL.com's Callum Twomey suggesting a second-round selection is likely.

Twomey first broke the news of Spargo's intention to move in August.

Charlie Spargo will be a Kangaroo today after free agency paperwork was lodged for his move from Melbourne to North Melbourne.



A compensation pick is considered likely for second or end of second round. @AFLcomau @TradeRadio pic.twitter.com/pBD92jhSxR — Callum Twomey (@CalTwomey) October 3, 2025

North Melbourne was active in last year's trade period as it seeks to add experience to its highly-touted young stars, bringing in Caleb Daniel, Luke Parker and Jack Darling.

TRADE TALK LIVE Keep up with all the latest moves and news

As with those three, Spargo brings premiership-winning experience to Arden Street, a quality four-time flag winning coach Alastair Clarkson no doubt holds in high regard.