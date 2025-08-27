Check out all the latest trade news from around the League

L-R: Neil Erasmus, Max Heath, Leek Aleer. Pictures: AFL Photos

SAINT TO BE A DEMON?

MELBOURNE has expressed interest in out-of-contract St Kilda ruckman Max Heath.

The Demons are searching for more ruck coverage behind seven-time All-Australian Max Gawn and have been tracking Heath across 2025.

Heath made his debut for the Saints against Sydney in round 18 and played four of the final six games alongside Rowan Marshall before Alex Dodson was picked in round 23.

The 22-year-old is yet to receive a new contract at the Saints.

Tom De Koning informed Carlton on Wednesday morning of his desire to move to the Saints as a restricted free agent, boosting the ruck stocks at RSEA Park.

DOCKERS OR DOGS? MID'S BIG CALL

FREMANTLE midfielder Neil Erasmus is yet to make a call on his future beyond this season, with contract talks continuing after the Dockers tabled a three-year offer to the in-form youngster.



Erasmus has hit a purple patch heading into finals and carved out an important role as a contested-style wingman, pushing in to stoppages and supporting Fremantle's onballers in recent weeks.



The 21-year-old has played 13 of the past 15 games at AFL level, with his recent form further encouraging the Dockers as well as a select group of suitors who are keen to secure the out-of-contract midfielder.



Getting a good understanding of what his future position on-field could be at Freo is a prominent part of talks between Erasmus and the club, ahead of specific contract terms.



Fremantle does view him as a core part of the club's future midfield, with his 190cm frame allowing him to be a big-bodied onballer alongside Caleb Serong, Andrew Brayshaw and Hayden Young.

Neil Erasmus during the round 24 match between Western Bulldogs and Fremantle at Marvel Stadium, August 24, 2025. Picture: Getty Images

His ability to rotate forward and be a goalkicker is something the club also rates highly but has had limited opportunities to explore so far.



The Western Bulldogs are among the Victorian clubs interested in Erasmus, while West Coast has also been linked to the Subiaco product.



Erasmus was drafted by the Dockers with pick No.10 in the 2021 Telstra AFL Draft, playing 23 games across his first three seasons and winning the Simpson Medal as best afield in last year's WAFL Grand Final after a dominant performance for premiers Peel Thunder.



He produced his best performance for Fremantle in the recent win against Port Adelaide with an equal career-high 26 disposals, also standing up against the Bulldogs last Sunday to record six clearances, 20 disposals and a goal. – Nathan Schmook

GIANTS FACE LIST SQUEEZE



GREATER Western Sydney could be forced to delist and then re-rookie a senior-listed player as it faces a list squeeze.

The Giants have 35 senior-listed players contracted for 2026, and under AFL rules clubs have to use at least three spots at the draft via taking new players or upgrading rookies to ensure regular list turnover.

The maximum senior list spots a club can have is 38, meaning if the Giants looked to add any others through the trade and free agency period – and none of their contracted players left – they could be forced to delist and then re-select someone.

Leek Aleer (St Kilda) and Wade Derksen (Melbourne) are both expected to leave, while Jacob Wehr is favoured to join Port Adelaide as an unrestricted free agent, but even if those three players depart it won't ease the primary list squeeze given they are all rookie-listed.

Leek Aleer in action during the R24 match between GWS and St Kilda at Engie Stadium on August 24, 2025. Picture: Getty Images/AFL Photos

The Giants have worked to lock in all of their talent ahead of next year, with Finn Callaghan penning a four-year deal earlier this year and Connor Idun and Darcy Jones locking in new deals before they were due to come out of contract next year.

The Giants hold their first-round pick and two second-round selections this year, with Riley Hamilton looming as the Giants' leading Academy player in this year's draft pool. – Callum Twomey

BRISBANE EYES IRISH YOUNG GUN



BRISBANE last week had young Gaelic star Ben Murphy at the club for a trial as it looks to sign the Irish talent.

Murphy is considered one of the rising stars of the Gaelic competition and has been a standout for County Kerry, having been recognised as one of the best young players in the country.

The Lions had Murphy at the club last week for a trial and are looking to add to their history with Irish players, having Conor McKenna and Darragh Joyce at the club currently, and James Madden a recent departure.

They also had a long stint with Pearce Hanley, who played 129 games for the Lions after coming from Ireland.

Irish players can be signed as Category B rookies at any time. – Callum Twomey

USA ATHLETES LAND FOR TRIALS



AMERICAN athletes Joshua Van Gorp and Hayden Curtiss will trial at four AFL clubs over the next week in their bid to get onto a list.

Gold Coast, Collingwood, Geelong and Hawthorn will all get closer looks at the US pair in coming days after they jetted into Australia.

Hayden Curtiss playing for Portland State Vikings. Picture: Portland State Vikings

Van Gorp is a 208cm 23-year-old who has a basketball background and plays for Central College, while Curtiss is a 211cm basketballer currently at Portland State University.

They were among the athletes who tested in front of club recruiters in Dallas in June and will be in Australia for 10 days as they look to land a position on a list.

Joshua Van Gorp in action for Central basketball team. Picture: Central College Athletics

As well as training sessions, they are set to attend Wednesday night's Gold Coast versus Essendon game at People First Stadium as well as next week's qualifying final between Geelong and Brisbane at the MCG.

It is part of the AFL's push to increase its footprint in the US as clubs look to see if they can find another Mason Cox success story out of the country. – Callum Twomey

PIE'S BROTHER HAS SCOUTS WATCHING

THE YOUNGER brother of Collingwood's Harry Perryman is on the radar of clubs as a potential mature-age prospect.



Ed Perryman, 25, has shone at Lavington this year after joining the club as the leading player in the Riverina region, and has had AFL clubs watch him in recent weeks.



That came after he won the best and fairest for Collingullie-Wagga last season, and he is a midfielder who can play at half-back as well.

Ed came through the GWS Giants Academy program and played for them at under-18 level, but unlike his brother Harry did not get selected to the club as an Academy graduate.

Harry left the Giants after 129 games at the end of last season to join Collingwood as a free agent, where he has played 22 games this year in a consistent first campaign at the club. – Callum Twomey

MORE CHANGE AT POWER



PORT Adelaide's period of change has continued in its football department with coach development manager Rob Mason departing to join Tasmania.

The Devils have appointed Mason to be a part of their fledgling club as they look to enter the VFL and VFLW competitions next year and with list manager Todd Patterson and recruiting manager Derek Hine already on board.

He will be the Devils' learning and development lead.

Coach development manager Rob Mason is leaving Port Adelaide to join Tasmania. Picture: via LinkedIn

Mason worked closely with Ken Hinkley and the Power's coaching panel over the past nine years in developing coaches and programs throughout all layers of the club.

The Power are undergoing sweeping change at the end of the 2025 season, with Hinkley and assistant coach Chad Cornes moving on as Josh Carr takes the reins of the senior position. – Callum Twomey

DOGS GET EXIT EXEMPTION

THE WESTERN Bulldogs have been granted an exemption to potentially hold their exit interviews later this week, as the club sweats on the outcome of Gold Coast's season finale against Essendon on Wednesday night.

Dogs players such as Adam Treloar, Liam Jones, Jason Johannisen, Oskar Baker and Nick Coffield among others remain uncontracted beyond this season and could ultimately find out their fate for next year at their upcoming exit interviews.

The AFL Players' Association mandates through its Collective Bargaining Agreement that clubs must complete their season-ending exit interviews by the Wednesday after their final match at the very latest.

Liam Jones kicks the ball during the VFL Round 20 match between Footscray and Box Hill at Box Hill City Oval on August 9, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

However, with the Dogs holding on to a slim chance of qualifying for the finals pending Wednesday night's results, the club has been provided an AFLPA exemptions to hold its exit interviews later this week.

The Bulldogs are planning to hold their exit interviews on Thursday and Friday, if they don't qualify for finals, while Essendon – which is no chance of playing in September – will span its meetings out across the course of the next week.

West Coast, Richmond, North Melbourne, Melbourne, Port Adelaide, St Kilda, Carlton and Sydney have all completed their exit interviews with players across recent days. – Riley Beveridge