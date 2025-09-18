Brodie Smith has drawn the curtain on his AFL career after 273 games at the top level

Matthew Nicks (right) and Brodie Smith are seen during round 23, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

ADELAIDE defender Brodie Smith has retired after 273 games at AFL level.

An All-Australian in 2014, Smith retires after 15 seasons at the Crows after he was drafted with Pick 14 in 2010.

WHO'S CALLED IT QUITS 2025's retirements and delistings

"To be in this position now, hanging up the boots after playing 273 games, it's something I'll forever be so proud of," Smith said.

"I'm incredibly grateful to have lived out my childhood dream for the past 15 seasons.

"I think the time is right to move on and see our young boys take the next step. I’m excited by the prospect of what might come next."

His tally of 273 games is the eighth most for the Crows.

Brodie Smith during the round 21 match between Adelaide and Hawthorn at Adelaide Oval, August 1, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

"Very few players are able to maintain such a high standard at this level for as long as Brodie has done," Crows coach Matthew Nicks said.

"The fact he was able to do so as a one-club player is even more impressive, and he's played an important role in shaping our club's culture."

Midfielder Matt Crouch announced his retirement last month, while the Crows this week announced the delistings of Lachie Murphy, Harry Schoenberg, Kieran Strachan and Karl Gallagher

The future of veteran forward Taylor Walker remains unclear.

More to come ...