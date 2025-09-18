Marcus Windhager has turned down rival interest to stay at St Kilda

Marcus Windhager celebrates a goal during St Kilda's clash against Hawthorn in round 17, 2025. Picture: Getty Images

MARCUS Windhager has re-signed at St Kilda on a new four-year deal.

The midfielder has attracted significant interest from Melbourne, Essendon and North Melbourne, but has decided to stay at the Saints.

AFL.com.au's Cal Twomey reported on Thursday that the midfielder has signed a new deal that takes him through to free agency.

Windhager played 23 games this year and has managed 75 matches across his four seasons at the club.

The news is another boost for the Saints, who also signed star player - and Windhager's close friend - Nasiah Wanganeen-Milera to a new two-year deal a month ago.

They have also got commitments from Carlton free agents Tom De Koning and Jack Silvagni, while West Coast forward Liam Ryan and Greater Western Sydney defender Leek Aleer have also requested moves to the Saints.

The Saints had originally offered a two-year deal to Windhager, with the interest from rivals seeing him get to a four-year extension.

"We've been building something strong together over the past few years and I'm proud to play my role in that," Windhager said.

"We know success doesn;t come easy, but the belief we have in each other and the way we're sticking together gives us confidence that we can achieve something really special as a group."