Conor Stone and Jake Stringer have been delisted but will be picked up in the rookie draft

Jake Stringer kicks a goal during Greater Western Sydney's clash against the Western Bulldogs in round 21, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

EXPLOSIVE forward Jake Stringer and former first-round pick Conor Stone have been delisted as Greater Western Sydney juggles its list spots ahead of the 2025 Telstra AFL Draft.

But the pair remains firmly in the club's plans for 2026 with both set to be redrafted in the coming draft period.

The Giants have cut the pair to free up the minimum number of list spots mandated by the AFL ahead of the draft, but GWS head of talent Adrian Caruso said there was no question over their value to the club.

"This is a common process we need to follow most seasons to prepare appropriately for the national draft," he said.

"Both Conor and Jake fully understand and support the move, and they’re aware of our ongoing commitment to them as players."

Conor Stone in action during the VFL R8 match between Collingwood and GWS at Victoria Park on May 17, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

The Giants will head to the draft with picks 12, 35, 91 and 109.

Stringer, 31, played 15 games this year and kicked 25 goals in his first year at the club after crossing from Essendon, while Stone played seven games this season, for a career total of 20 senior games since being selected at pick No.15 in the 2020 draft.