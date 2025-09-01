The Bombers have announced two further list changes

Jye Menzie kicks the ball during Essendon's clash against Fremantle in round 21, 2024. Picture: Getty Images

ESSENDON has delisted small forwards Jye Menzie and Alwyn Davey jnr.

Menzie kicked 36 goals in 47 games after joining the Bombers as a mid-season draftee in 2022, including a career-best of four against Melbourne this year.

Davey jnr, the son of the 100-game Bomber, joined the club in 2022 alongside twin brother, Jayden.

Alwyn jnr played 20 games for the Bombers but none this year, despite the club's injury crises.

Jayden was delisted last year without playing a senior game.

The delistings follow that of veteran Dylan Shiel, which was confirmed last week.

Alwyn Davey jnr in action at Essendon training on January 16, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

"This is a difficult day, as it always is when we have to inform players of these kinds of decisions," said Daniel McPherson, the club's AFL boss.

"Jye Menzie came to the club via the mid-season draft and worked tirelessly to earn his spot. He's a fantastic competitor and we're grateful for his contributions over the past few seasons.

"Alwyn Davey jnr has been a valuable part of our program, carrying on the family legacy at Essendon. He's shown flashes of his brilliance at AFL and VFL level and we hope he can build on this as his football career continues.

"We thank both Jye and Alwyn for their contribution to the Essendon Football Club. They've been great teammates, and they leave the club with our best wishes."