The Giants have announced Josh Fahey won't be offered a deal for 2026

Josh Fahey handballs during Greater Western Sydney's wildcard round clash against Richmond on August 23, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

JOSH Fahey has been delisted by Greater Western Sydney as the Giants' list changes continue.

Fahey, 21, played seven games for GWS – all in 2023 – after being selected with pick No.42 in the 2021 Telstra AFL Draft.

WHO'S CALLED IT QUITS 2025's retirements and delistings

A rebounding defender who can also play on the wing, Fahey won't be offered a contract for next year.

"It's always a difficult time of year and unfortunately we weren't able to offer Josh a list spot moving forward," Giants executive general manager of football Jason McCartney said.

"Josh has been a valued member of our football program and we acknowledge the effort and commitment he has shown throughout his time at the Giants.

"We thank Josh for his contribution to the club and wish him every success for the future, both on and off the field."

Learn More 26:33

Callan Ward and Lachie Keeffe have retired, while Leek Aleer (to St Kilda) and Jacob Wehr (to Port Adelaide) have informed the club they are departing.

The Giants' season came to an end with an elimination final loss to Hawthorn last week.