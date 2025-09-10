Suns defender Sam Collins isn't buying into talk the club's finals run is a fairytale

Sam Collins poses for a photo during a Gold Coast training session on September 9, 2025. Picture: Getty Images

FAR FROM a fairytale, Sam Collins says Gold Coast's maiden AFL semi-final will be just another day at the office.

The Suns enforcer has offered a glimpse at the club's mindset ahead of Saturday's historic clash with Brisbane at the Gabba.

Collins emphatically shut down suggestions their one-point elimination final defeat of Fremantle in Perth felt like a dream.

"That's kind of the external narrative; you guys talking about fairytales and things like that," the stoic defender said.

"We've been believing we've been good enough for the last few years."

The Suns let a comfortable lead slowly slip in the final term before Collins' backline partner Mac Andrew was thrust forward and kicked a goal to level the scores.

Foundation player David Swallow then won a free kick and, with 14 seconds on the clock, kicked the point that clinched victory in the club's first final since joining the League in 2011.

"Certainly Dave's role in our win last week was a fairytale," Collins said.

"But as a team, playing and winning finals is something we've believed in for a long time.

"Everyone can write the headlines that it's a fairytale and that to get one win is so great.

"But we know we're capable of winning big games of football.

"We've shown that and will continue to show that and it's not a fairytale inside the walls, we'll just get back to work."

Gold Coast has lost its last 10 games at the Gabba, all by at least 17 points, and is 3-18 overall at the ground.

Defending premier Brisbane has historically held sway in the QClash rivalry, winning nine straight derbies between 2018-24 and 12 of the last 14.

But the Suns beat their state rivals by a club-record 66 points in their last meeting barely six weeks ago.

Ben King in action during Gold Coast's clash against Brisbane in round 20, 2025. Picture: Getty Images

Already burdened by a mounting injury toll, the Lions' campaign has been dented further by season-ending injuries to star midfielder Lachie Neale and forward Eric Hipwood.

"The trip up to the Gabba hasn't been kind to us in the past, but we know our best football is good enough to beat the Lions this weekend," Collins said.

"I don't think anyone thought we could beat Freo at Freo and here we are."

Collins took further confidence from his backline's ability to win clean ball and generate attacks against the Dockers, with Wil Powell and Bodhi Uwland both playing fantastically.

"There were probably 10, 15 moments we produced in that last quarter that enabled us to stay in the game and ultimately push forward and get the last couple of shots," he said.