Touk Miller has clashed with Dayne Zorko many times across QClash history but says those days are behind them now

Touk Miller and Dayne Zorko go head-to-head during Gold Coast v Brisbane, R22, 2018. Picture: AFL Photos

TOUK Miller has hosed down his rivalry with Dayne Zorko, but says he'd love nothing more than to beat Brisbane in Saturday night's semi-final at the Gabba.

For so long Miller and Zorko carried the QClash rivalry with a handful of heated exchanges over the years, but the Suns midfield ace says "those days are probably over".

In 2018, Zorko refused to shake Miller's hand following a Gold Coast victory in which the Suns tagger won the Marcus Ashcroft Medal for a best afield performance that quelled the Lion's influence.

Later that year they came together again in a fiery contest, with Brisbane getting the four points and Zorko exaggerating his want to shake hands post siren.

Following a few years on the quiet side as Miller continued expanding his game, the pair came together in 2023 with the Sun being suspended for a week for conduct unbecoming as he grabbed the Lion in the groin region.

Learn More 00:59

Speaking on Tuesday afternoon ahead of the first all Queensland final in AFL history, Miller played down the pair's head-to-head rivalry.

"We probably haven't gone at it for quite some time now," he said.

"That patch where we did in a two or three-year span where I was tagging him for quite some time, those days are probably over.

"I'm sure we'll cross paths on the field. He's a fantastic player. I respect the way he goes about it on the field.

"I'm sure we're going to clash at some point on the weekend, and it'll spark a bit of crowd noise.

"I think it just adds some fuel to the rivalry."

Learn More 19:54

Regardless of his thoughts on Zorko, Miller has never been shy on his dislike of the Lions.

He has won a record four Ashcroft medals and is notorious for lifting against 'Big Brother'.

"I'm still not a massive fan of them, but in the same breath it's a great contest, especially for Queensland footy it couldn’t be any better," he said.

"To have two Queensland teams playing for a prelim spot to go down to the 'G with 100,000 (spectators) is pretty special for both teams.

"From our perspective and our camp, we'd love nothing more than to get the wood over them in a game as important as this."

Touk Miller with the Marcus Ashcroft Medal after the R20 match between Gold Coast and Brisbane at Heritage Bank Stadium on July 29, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

Gold Coast thumped Brisbane by 66 points just over six weeks ago, breaking a Brisbane dominance that had seen it win 13 of the previous 14 contests.

Miller said the victory gave the Suns the self-belief and confidence they could do it again.

"If we lost that game … it might have been a different story, a bit more challenging coming into this game," he said.

"It probably gave us a blueprint of what it looks like (to win)."