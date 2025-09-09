The 2025 Continental Tyres AFL Trade Period is weeks away but the action is gearing up as the majority of the league's clubs meeting near the MCG

Carlton officials arrive at the final day of the 2024 Continental Tyres AFL Trade Period. Picture: AFL Photos

TRADE period is unofficially underway, with the majority of the competition's clubs meeting in Melbourne on Tuesday for informal discussions.

The annual catch up at the Pullman Hotel sees list and recruiting bosses swap notes ahead of the official start of the free agency and trade windows following the Grand Final.

Organised by the clubs, the speedy meetings give each club a sense on available list spots, likely draft selections being use and updates on contract status of players.

Tuesday's gathering saw 13 clubs meet in East Melbourne a long kick from the MCG, with recruiters and list bosses from Adelaide, Brisbane, Carlton, Collingwood, Essendon, Geelong, Gold Coast, Melbourne, North Melbourne, Port Adelaide, Richmond, Sydney and West Coast in attendance.

While key decisions and talks on trade will be saved for closer to the period, the catch-up sees clubs get a feel for plans on what each is doing, particularly with the ability to trade two years into the future this season for the first time.

The free agency period opens on Friday, October 3 and the 2025 Continental Tyres AFL Trade Period starts the following Monday on October 6, but since teams bowed out of the season and the finals race a number of players have already signalled their intentions.

Already there have been five free agents on the move, with Carlton pair Tom De Koning and Jack Silvagni departing for St Kilda, Oscar Allen set to join Brisbane and Sam Draper favoured to follow him, and Jacob Wehr landing at Port Adelaide.

Giant Leek Aleer and Eagle Liam Ryan have also requested trades to St Kilda, while Campbell Chesser has also requested a move to Carlton from the Eagles.