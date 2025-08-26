Liam Ryan has asked to be traded this off-season

Liam Ryan celebrates a goal during the R22 match between West Coast and Adelaide at Optus Stadium on August 10, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

WEST Coast premiership forward Liam Ryan has requested a trade.

Ryan, who turns 29 in October, has been linked with a move, with St Kilda among the clubs interested, and told the Eagles on Tuesday he wanted a trade.

The 2020 All-Australian is contracted at the Eagles for next year and the club said he was a required player.

"During our end-of-season player review process, Liam informed the club of his request to be traded," Eagles head of list management and recruiting Matt Clarke said.

"Given his contract status and importance to our developing squad, we have reiterated to Liam that he is a required player at our football club, and we view him as part of our future.

"Out of respect to Liam and his management, we will continue discussions over the coming weeks."

Ryan has played 125 games in West Coast colours after arriving at the club via pick No.26 in the 2017 draft.

The forward kicked 22 goals in 20 matches this year.

Speaking last week, Eagles coach Andrew McQualter said Ryan would remain with the club.

"There's always good players like Liam that attract interest from other clubs, which we understand," he said.

"But Liam will be with us next year."

The Eagles have already seen several list changes with Jayden Hunt joining Jeremy McGovern and Dom Sheed in retirement, and Callum Jamieson, Jack Petruccelle and Loch Rawlinson delisted.

Co-captain Oscar Allen has also informed the club he wishes to exercise his free agency options as a move to Brisbane looms.