Jeremy Howe on the bench during the R24 match between Collingwood and Melbourne at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on August 22, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

Check out the injury updates ahead of the last game of the home and away season and for all the 2025 finalists.

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Josh Rachele Knee 1-2 weeks Oscar Ryan Hamstring 1-2 weeks Updated: August 26, 2025

In the mix

The Crows will be boosted for their qualifying final against Collingwood by the returns of defender Max Michalanney and forward Luke Pedlar from hamstring injuries. The club is now weighing up whether they return through the SANFL this week, given the complications of a Thursday night final next week. Rachele is still at least a week away but will train on Thursday after completing a big body of work across the past 10 days, with the crafty forward shaping as a massive inclusion once available. Others on the fringe include key forward Chris Burgess, who booted four goals in the SANFL. Lachie Murphy was an emergency against North Melbourne, alongside wingman Luke Nankervis. – Nathan Schmook

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Noah Answerth Achilles Season Keidean Coleman Quad Season Eric Hipwood Calf 2-3 weeks Lincoln McCarthy Knee Season Jack Payne Knee Season Updated: August 26, 2025

In the mix

The week off has come at just the right time for the Lions. Jarrod Berry could have played Hawthorn on Sunday, but the club took the extra two weeks to build the strength in his shoulder and he will face Geelong in their qualifying final. Lachie Neale has also trained strongly and will bolster Brisbane’s midfield against the Cats. Ty Gallop did a good job in place of Hipwood and should retain his spot until the lanky forward return. – Michael Whiting

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Harvey Harrison Knee Season Jeremy Howe Groin 3-4 weeks Tew Jiath Quad Season Beau McCreery Foot Test Reef McInnes Knee Season Brody Mihocek Hand Test Jakob Ryan Foot 5 weeks Iliro Smit Foot Season Lachie Sullivan Knee Season Charlie West Foot 3 weeks Updated: August 26, 2025

In the mix

Craig McRae will need to replace Howe for next week’s trip to face Adelaide in the qualifying final at the Adelaide Oval after the veteran suffered another groin injury against Melbourne that will rule him out 3-4 weeks. Mihocek has been cleared while McCreery is expected to be fine after knocks in the win over the Demons. Fin Macrae starred again in the VFL after returning from shoulder surgery, while Ed Allan finished with 24 disposals and six tackles in the loss to Williamstown. Charlie Dean and Wil Parker are two different options down back, while Mason Cox could be included as part of a rejig after a decent outing in the VFL. – Josh Gabelich

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Nick Bryan Knee Season Nate Caddy Groin Season Jye Caldwell Ankle Season Nik Cox Concussion Season Sam Draper Achilles Season Tom Edwards Knee Season Lewis Hayes Knee Season Harrison Jones Ankle Season Nic Martin Knee Season Archie May Ankle Season Ben McKay Foot Season Darcy Parish Calf Season Zach Reid Hamstring Season Jordan Ridley Hamstring Season Will Setterfield Foot Season Elijah Tsatas Hamstring Season Updated: August 26, 2025

In the mix

The Bombers have received a boost for their final game of the season against Gold Coast on Wednesday night with midfielder Sam Durham (foot) and defender Jayden Laverde (hip) returning after being late withdrawals last week. Caddy, Caldwell, May, Ridley and Tsatas were all close to returns, but the Bombers have opted against risking any of them for the trip to take on the Suns. - Dejan Kalinic

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN James Aish Concussion TBC Odin Jones Back Season Aiden Riddle Foot Season Sam Sturt Knee Season Sam Switkowski Knee Test Corey Wagner Pec Season Updated: August 26, 2025

In the mix

Winger Nathan O'Driscoll responded to his omission by starring for Peel Thunder in the WAFL with 25 disposals and three goals. Fellow midfielder Matthew Johnson was also impressive after recovering from an ankle injury, finishing with 20 disposals in managed game time. Half-back Cooper Simpson and winger Jeremy Sharp are others who could step up at AFL level if needed, with Wagner's pectoral injury meaning there will be at least one change. Emergency Brandon Walker would also be considered when the Dockers ramp up their finals preparations next week. Small forward Switkowski copped a knock to his knee and is sore, with the Dockers hopeful the important speedster will be OK after a week off. – Nathan Schmook

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Toby Conway Foot TBC Updated: August 26, 2025

In the mix

The Cats couldn’t be better placed ahead of the finals, with a near-empty medical room. Running utility Mark O’Connor, who missed round 24 through a leg injury, has trained fully and is available for selection. The Cats’ VFL team’s season is over, so there are no more chances at state-league level for players to impress. - Michael Rogers

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Charlie Ballard Knee Season Sam Clohesy Ankle 4-6 weeks Zak Evans Thumb Season Will Graham Shoulder 1-3 weeks Elliott Himmelberg Knee Season Max Knobel Foot Season Updated: August 26, 2025

In the mix

With Daniel Rioli (leg) and Bailey Humphrey (knee) back from injury to face Essendon on Wednesday night, the Suns are not far from full strength. Should they beat the Bombers and qualify for finals, Graham will come under heavy consideration if he trains well over the coming week. Veteran David Swallow is also available, as he plays through a knee injury. – Michael Whiting

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Cody Angove Back Season Jack Buckley Calf 1 week Stephen Coniglio Concussion TBC Wade Derksen Toe Season Jesse Hogan Foot 1 week Josh Kelly Calf 1 week Toby McMullin Ankle Season Jack Ough Shoulder Season Conor Stone Foot Season Jake Stringer Hamstring 1 week Callan Ward Knee Season Nathan Wardius Knee Season Updated: August 26, 2025

In the mix

The Giants could regain four key players for their elimination final at Engie Stadium on Saturday week, with Kelly, Hogan, Stringer and Buckley all potentially available. Coniglio could also return, pending his successful progression through concussion protocols. Kelly and Stringer will join in some modified training this week while Hogan, who has been managing a foot issue throughout the second half of the season, has started his preparation in a bid to play the first final. – Michael Rogers

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Will Day Foot Season Finn Maginness Kidney Season Harry Morrison Quad 1 week Noah Mraz Knee 2 weeks Josh Weddle Back Test Updated: August 26, 2025

In the mix

Weddle received positive news on Monday after a scan on his back. Now the Hawks are considering managed minutes in the VFL for Box Hill's final against Frankston on Saturday. That would open the door for the 2022 first-round pick to be available for the elimination final next weekend. Morrison missed Sunday due to a quad strain and is pushing to be available for selection next weekend. – Josh Gabelich

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Josh Dolan Concussion Test Harvey Gallagher Foot Season Laitham Vandermeer Concussion Test Cody Weightman Knee Season Updated: August 26, 2025

In the mix

The Dogs are in the unusual position of having to continue to train in the faint hope that Essendon beats Gold Coast on Wednesday to give them a shot at finals. Coach Luke Beveridge opted against rushing Adam Treloar back in on the weekend. Now the club is planning for the 2024 All-Australian midfielder to play for Footscray in the VFL finals series after an injury-plagued campaign. Footscray finished top of the ladder and will be boosted by the eligibility of Jordan Croft, Arty Jones and Liam Jones, along with Treloar. – Josh Gabelich