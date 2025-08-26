The teams are in for Wednesday night's clash between Gold Coast and Essendon

Daniel Rioli, Jade Gresham and Bailey Humphrey. Picture: AFL Photos

GOLD COAST will add some much-needed speed and skill for its season-defining clash against Essendon, recalling Daniel Rioli and Bailey Humphrey for the must-win game.

The Bombers have also added key players in midfielder Sam Durham and defender Jayden Laverde for the clash, but they have lost forward Jade Gresham (personal reasons).

>> KEEP SCROLLING TO SEE THE FULL TEAMS OR CLICK HERE

Rioli (leg) and Humphrey (knee) will be vital to the Suns' hopes of clinching the first finals berth in the club's 15-year history. Midfielder Jake Rogers also comes into the side.

A win by any margin will be enough to secure a top-eight spot at the Western Bulldogs' expense, with the margin to decide whether Damien Hardwick's side travels to Fremantle for its elimination final, or to Sydney to face GWS.

The Suns are coming off successive losses to GWS and Port Adelaide, while the Bombers are staring down the barrel of their 13th successive defeat.

Learn More 05:49

WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 27

Gold Coast v Essendon at People First Stadium, 7.20pm AEST

GOLD COAST

In: D.Rioli, B.Humphrey, J.Rogers

Out: A.Sexton (omitted), O.Adams (omitted), L.Gulbin (omitted)

R24 sub: Sam Flanders

ESSENDON

In: J.Laverde, S.Durham

Out: Z.Johnson (omitted), J.Gresham (personal reason)

R24 sub: Zak Johnson