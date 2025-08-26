Liam Baker was attempting to overturn a one-match ban for rough conduct

Liam Baker looks dejected after West Coast's loss to Sydney at Optus Stadium in round 24, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

WEST Coast defender Liam Baker will miss the Eagles' first hitout of 2026 after his one-match ban for rough conduct was upheld at the AFL Tribunal on Tuesday night.

Baker copped the ban for a high bump on Sydney star Chad Warner in the second quarter of Saturday night's game at Optus Stadium.

Although the Swan did not receive a free kick for the incident, the Match Review Officer assessed it as careless, medium impact and high contact, triggering the one-game suspension.

The Eagles attempted to have the charge downgraded from medium to low, but were unsuccessful.

Baker stepped in as captain for West Coast's final two matches of the season, with co-captains Oscar Allen sidelined by injury and Liam Duggan serving a suspension.

With Allen confirming explore free agency and depart the club, the Eagles may consider appointing Baker to the role full-time next season following an impressive debut season at the club.