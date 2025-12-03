Tasmania's upper house will soon cast a pivotal vote on the proposed Hobart stadium

Hobart's proposed AFL stadium at Macquarie Point. Picture: Macquarie Point Development Corporation

THREE independent MPs have confirmed their support for a new stadium in Hobart ahead of a key vote in Tasmania's upper house.

Constructing the $1.13 billion 23,000-seat roofed venue at Macquarie Point in Hobart is a condition of the club entering the AFL and AFLW in 2028.

The project, backed by the governing Liberals and Labor opposition, needs at least eight of 15 votes to pass the Legislative Council. If the vote is tied, convention dictates the upper house president - Labor MP Craig Farrell - votes in the negative.

The Liberal party has three votes while Labor has two (not including Farrell), meaning the yes backers need at least three independent MPs to show their support.

And on Wednesday, independents Bec Thomas, Tania Rattray and Casey Hiscutt declared they would also back the stadium.

A concept design of how the stadium and associated developments might look. Picture: Macquarie Point Development Corporation.

Ms Thomas secured a deal with the Liberal government in return for her support, including capping the state’s stadium contribution at $875 million and extra oversight of the build.

She was briefly in tears during her speech to parliament and declared it was the hardest decision she has ever made.

"I am genuinely sorry to those who desperately did not want me to support this," she said.

"I really hope that in time you can come to understand the reasons behind my decision."

Ms Thomas said concerns over the price tag were valid but the stadium was about hope, aspiration, opportunity and the AFL dream.

Ms Rattray said she wanted to create a legacy for future generations by approving the stadium.

"We forget that infrastructure is more than concrete and steel, it's about identity," she said.

In indicating his support, Mr Hiscutt said the decision was complicated and monstrous and had implications for everyone in Tasmania.

A render of the proposed new stadium at Macquarie Point in Hobart. Picture: Macquarie Point Development Corporation

He acknowledged the state's had financial issues, but said the stadium would have very little material effect on the budget.

The AFL is contributing $15 million to the stadium and the federal government $240 million, with Tasmania paying $375 million plus the remainder in borrowings.

Tasmania's planning authority had recommended the stadium not go ahead, saying it was too big for the site and its costs outweighed its benefits.

Premier Jeremy Rockliff, who inked the AFL deal, said the agreed-to cap would be "value managed" and funds would be sought from elsewhere if needed.

"The project … is too important for Tasmania not to proceed. It is a huge opportunity for us in terms of the economy, jobs, aspiration and our own AFL and AFLW team," he said.

The vote will be held later on Wednesday or Thursday.