A new eight-part documentary takes viewers closer than ever before into the inner sanctum of an AFL club

Toby Greene addresses his GWS teammates in a still from the Seven Network docuseries, 'No Holds Barred'. Picture: Supplied

FROM the jubilation of the rooms after a big win to the fallout from a shattering loss, No Holds Barred takes fans further than ever before into the inner sanctum of an AFL club.

The eight-part series provides insight into the people and characters that make the AFL's youngest football club tick, from captain Toby Greene and champion defender Sam Taylor, to hard-nosed senior coach Adam Kingsley and young midfield stars Finn Callaghan and Tom Green.

Produced by the Seven Network and Endemol Shine Australia, No Holds Barred goes into three-quarter time huddles, Kingsley's impassioned half-time addresses to his players, and even into the coach's office during the week as the Giants ride their rollercoaster 2026 campaign.

Giants Executive General Manager, Corporate Affairs, Emma German, said: "The docuseries is compelling, it’s raw and is our way of welcoming new and existing fans into the real inner sanctum. Nowhere was off-limits - with cameras in the head coach office, medical rooms, interchange bench, board room and everywhere in between, this series offers astonishing insight into the unique world of AFL footy.”

The Seven Network Head of AFL and Innovation, Gary O’Keeffe, said: “We’re excited to bring fans unprecedented access into the Giants’ 2025 AFL season as we edge closer to AFL being back on our screens, with No Holds Barred airing on Seven, 7mate and 7plus Sport immediately following the AFL Origin post-game.



“Docuseries style productions are becoming hugely popular within the AFL landscape and No Holds Barred will grant viewers raw, never-before-seen access into the lives of players and staff, taking us along the journey of all the highs and lows of the Giants' past season."

The first episode of No Holds Barred will air on Seven and 7plus from 11pm AEDT on Saturday, February 14, straight after the AAMI AFL Origin game. All eight episodes will be available to stream via 7plus Sport straight after the first episode airs.