A pair of Swans are set to miss the start of the 2026 season

Harry Cunningham in action during Sydney's clash against Fremantle in round 17, 2025. Picture: Getty Images

SYDNEY veteran Harry Cunningham and draftee Jevan Phillipou are set to miss the start of the season after suffering quad injuries.

Cunningham, 32, will be sidelined for 3-5 weeks, while Phillipou will miss 5-7 weeks.

The Swans' season-opener against Carlton is just under three weeks away.

Cunningham played 11 games last year, while Phillipou – the brother of St Kilda's Mattaes – was taken with pick No.35 in the Telstra AFL Draft.

Sydney takes on the Western Bulldogs in a match simulation on Thursday before facing Greater Western Sydney in the AAMI Community Series on February 26.