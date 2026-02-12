SYDNEY veteran Harry Cunningham and draftee Jevan Phillipou are set to miss the start of the season after suffering quad injuries.
Cunningham, 32, will be sidelined for 3-5 weeks, while Phillipou will miss 5-7 weeks.
The Swans' season-opener against Carlton is just under three weeks away.
Cunningham played 11 games last year, while Phillipou – the brother of St Kilda's Mattaes – was taken with pick No.35 in the Telstra AFL Draft.
Sydney takes on the Western Bulldogs in a match simulation on Thursday before facing Greater Western Sydney in the AAMI Community Series on February 26.