Archie Roberts has described the Bombers' pre-season as "gruelling" after they brought in a new fitness team

Essendon players in action at pre-season training on November 10, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

ESSENDON'S new fitness department has targeted having the Bombers primed to perform when games are at their toughest.

Freshly installed fitness boss Mathew Inness has made an immediate impact at Tullamarine since Essendon players arrived back for pre-season training in November.

Mat Inness speaks to Essendon players at training on November 10, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

After years of lengthy injury lists and under-performing, Essendon is desperate to have more players available and stay competitive for longer in seasons.

Young gun Archie Roberts, who finished second in the Bombers' best-and-fairest this year, has already noticed the changes.

Players have been running at high intensity for seven-minute periods, without water, to prepare them for tough periods in matches when they can't come off the field.

"The new fitness team have come in with a set of structure that's new to us, and we're very excited," he said after completing a training session in warm weather on Wednesday.

"We're loving the structure of the trainings; a lot more high speed, a lot more gruelling sessions.

"We know it's setting us up for the season (in 2026).

"(We're focusing on) probably the hardest seven minutes of the game and just being better than anyone else at that - when the game's at its toughest, being the fastest, being the hardest-working."

Archie Roberts runs the 2km time trail during Essendon's pre-season training session at the NEC Hangar on November 10, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

The defender praised the decision by Zach Merrett to stand down from the captaincy following the star's failed trade to Hawthorn.

Former No.1 draft pick Andrew McGrath is expected to be named the Bombers' new captain when players vote on the role during the off-season.\

"Zach's such a respected player and such a loved player of our group," Roberts said.

"What he said was unbelievable. He's been an unbelievable person and captain for this club for so many years.

"He handed it down, but he's still an Essendon person and we love him.

"We all love playing with him."

Zach Merrett high fives fans after Essendon's win over North Melbourne at Marvel Stadium in round eight, 2025. Picture: Getty Images

At just 20, Roberts is already becoming a leader around the club and is eager to help the Bombers improve on a 6-17 season that ended with them 15th on the ladder.

"Leadership is something I think is one of the strengths of mine," he said.

"I'm just going to be here and help guide and help support this next captain, whoever it is.

"There's so many boys that can step up and fill it (the captaincy).

"(There are) some unbelievable leaders and a few growing and aspiring leaders as well."