How has your club fared in Gather Round?

Brayden Maynard, Jack Crisp and Isaac Quaynor celebrate a goal during Collingwood's clash against Hawthorn in round four, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

BRISBANE and Collingwood are among the Gather Round kings, while Hawthorn is yet to taste success in the marquee round.

The Lions and Magpies have both won their three Gather Round matches since the launch of the round in 2023.

Back-to-back premiers, the Lions made the most of an easier match-up with thrashings of North Melbourne in the first two years, before a thrilling win over the Western Bulldogs at Norwood Oval last year.

And they will be favoured to make it four from four when they meet the Kangaroos again at Barossa Park in round five.

The Magpies have had trickier clashes in South Australia, with thrilling wins over St Kilda and Hawthorn before proving too good for Sydney last year.

In 2026, the Pies will take on Fremantle at Adelaide Oval, a venue they love playing at, on Friday night.

Collingwood had won 10 straight games at the ground before a round 23 loss to the Crows, only to win the return meeting in the first week of finals.

Port Adelaide, Geelong and Greater Western Sydney also hold perfect Gather Round records.

Those three teams will put those on the line on the Sunday of Gather Round in 2026, with the Cats meeting West Coast at Norwood Oval, the Giants facing Richmond at Barossa Park and the Power wrapping up the round against the Saints at Adelaide Oval.

There are five teams yet to win in Gather Round, with the rising Hawks surprisingly among them.

Hawthorn was edged by the Giants in a remarkable game at Norwood in 2023, pipped by the Magpies the following year before being stunned by Port in 2025.

The Western Bulldogs are also without a Gather Round win, with their losses coming against Port, Geelong and Brisbane.

And one of those winless runs is set to come to an end with the Hawks and Dogs meeting at Adelaide Oval on the Saturday night of the 2026 edition.

Struggling trio North Melbourne, West Coast and Richmond are the other winless sides in Gather Round.

Gather Round ladder