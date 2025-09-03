Jack Silvagni has made a decision on his future after leaving Carlton

Jack Silvagni runs with the ball during Carlton's clash against Collingwood in round four, 2025. Picture: Getty Images

JACK Silvagni will join St Kilda as an unrestricted free agent.

Silvagni informed Carlton last week of his attention to move from the Blues for next season.

Having attracted interest from both Collingwood and the Western Bulldogs, Silvagni has landed on the Saints as his new home.

Silvagni was the third generation of his family to play VFL/AFL football for Carlton, following in the footsteps of his grandfather Sergio, and father Stephen.

He joined the Blues as a father-son selection at the 2015 AFL Draft and played 128 games and kicked 89 goals in a career that has been interrupted by injury in recent seasons, including a ruptured ACL that cost him the entire 2024 campaign.

In a statement released last week, Silvagni thanked Carlton for his 10 years at the club.

"Whilst the decision was not easy to leave the football club, I felt the time was right to explore another opportunity," Silvagni said.

Jack Silvagni ahead of the round 13 Carlton and Essendon game, 5 June 2025. Picture: Jonathan Di Maggio

"I want to say a huge thank you to everyone at the club for their support during my time there, I sincerely appreciate the opportunity this club has given me and my family."

The 2025 AFL Free Agency Period runs from Friday, October 3 until Friday, October 10.

More to come ...