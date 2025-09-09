Sam Draper will not be playing at the Bombers next season

Sam Draper celebrates during the round one match between Hawthorn and Essendon at the MCG, March 14, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

SAM DRAPER has told Essendon he will leave the club, although he is yet to confirm whether he will join Brisbane or Adelaide as a free agent.

Draper told Essendon on Tuesday morning that he will leave ahead of the 2026 season, but did not confirm his new home.

The Bombers will now wait to see what level of compensation pick they will receive, once Draper's future becomes clearer.

But he didn’t nominate his destination - Brisbane still favoured over Adelaide but he didn’t nominate club to the Bombers. Lions have five-year deal with trigger for sixth on the table. @AFLcomau — Callum Twomey (@CalTwomey) September 9, 2025

Draper, who has been sidelined since round six due to injury, is one of the highest-profile free agents this season having joined the Bombers in 2016.

He was weighing up either staying at Tullamarine with a move to the Lions or the Crows, which would be a homecoming for the South Australian.

With the Crows and Lions still in contention for the premiership, Draper's intentions will become clearer in the coming weeks.

AFL.com.au reported last month that the Bombers had lifted its offer to five years for him to stay at the club.

The Crows and Lions have both been targeting Draper, with Adelaide keen to partner him with Reilly O'Brien and the Lions looking to add to their ruck division as Oscar McInerney has battled injury concerns this season.

Draper turns 27 at the end of the month.

"Personally, the last few years haven't been easy with all the injuries I've sustained," Draper said in a statement. "This has taken a toll on me both mentally and physically, and I've had to make a very hard decision for what's best for me moving forward and I feel it's the right time for a fresh start.

"Essendon will always hold a special place in my heart, and I'll carry the memories, friendships and lessons with me wherever I go. Thank you again for all the love and support, it has meant the world."

Sam Draper and Nick Bryan in action at Essendon training on January 16, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

The level of compensation Essendon will receive for Draper depends on the value and tenure of the deal he ultimately signs.

It could be a band one (first round pick) or one at the end of the first round.

"Following open, honest and regular dialogue with Sam throughout the course of the year, we are disappointed that he will not be a part of our future, however, we respect the decision he has made," Bombers footy boss Daniel McPherson said.

"Sam's departure is obviously significant, but we remain confident in our multiple ruck options, and the development we've seen out of our younger rucks in particular will continue to progress with greater opportunities going forward."