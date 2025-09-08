Gold Coast will wear pink at the Gabba on Saturday night

Gold Coast players ahead of their match against Geelong in round 13, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

GOLD Coast will wear its popular pink guernsey for its historic QClash semi-final against Brisbane at the Gabba on Saturday night.

The Suns have smashed merchandise records this year thanks to the pink guernsey, which came along with the club's re-brand this season.

It replicates the design of the club's home guernsey, with pink replacing the club's traditional red, with charcoal colouring.

Gold Coast players celebrate their win against North Melbourne in Gather Round, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

It is the first all-pink guernsey worn by an AFL club.

The Suns have worn the jumper in three games this season; wins over North Melbourne in Gather Round and over Richmond in round 21, and a loss to Geelong in round 13.

They wore their traditional red guernsey in the two clashes so far this season against the Lions, who wore their clash yellow guernsey.