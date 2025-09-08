GOLD Coast will wear its popular pink guernsey for its historic QClash semi-final against Brisbane at the Gabba on Saturday night.
The Suns have smashed merchandise records this year thanks to the pink guernsey, which came along with the club's re-brand this season.
It replicates the design of the club's home guernsey, with pink replacing the club's traditional red, with charcoal colouring.
It is the first all-pink guernsey worn by an AFL club.
The Suns have worn the jumper in three games this season; wins over North Melbourne in Gather Round and over Richmond in round 21, and a loss to Geelong in round 13.
They wore their traditional red guernsey in the two clashes so far this season against the Lions, who wore their clash yellow guernsey.