Adelaide has finalised its playing list ahead of the national draft

Tyler Welsh after being drafted to Adelaide. Picture: Adelaide FC

ADELAIDE has delisted young forward Tyler Welsh but will reselect him again in the rookie draft.

The Crows finalised their playing list on Friday ahead of next month's Telstra AFL Draft, with the club now holding four selections (picks 16, 48, 55 and 64).

Welsh was taken with pick No.59 in last year's national draft as a father-son selection. His dad Scott played 129 games and kicked 270 games for the Crows, following stints at the Western Bulldogs and North Melbourne where he won a premiership.

The 19-year-old played 13 SANFL games in 2025, kicking 10 goals.

Adelaide also delisted Chris Burgess, Karl Gallagher, Lachie Murphy, Harry Schoenberg and Kieran Strachan over the off-season, while Brodie Smith and Matt Crouch have retired.