Clubs will be able to choose their own AFLW uniform suppliers from 2026 after a long-term deal with Cotton On expired

The skippers during a photo shoot for 2025 AFLW Captains Day at Marvel Stadium. Picture: AFL Photos

AFLW uniforms and merchandise are set to look a little different in 2026, with clubs set to be able to choose their own apparel supplier from next year.

The change comes after the 10-season, competition-wide deal with supplier Cotton On comes to an end at the end of this season. The Australian brand has supplied all 18 NAB AFLW teams with guernseys and shorts - both match-day and training apparel - since the competition’s origin, as well as official uniform items like media polos.

From next year, each of the 18 clubs will have the option to choose their own AFLW uniform suppliers, with some teams looking at working with their existing suppliers to create AFLW-specific lines of apparel to complement that worn by their men’s teams.

North Melbourne is the first club to have publicly confirmed its new supplier for 2026, partnering with Kookaburra Sport for its AFL, AFLW, VFL and VFLW teams. This year saw the Roos’ AFL team supplied by Puma, while the women were with Cotton On, like the rest of the AFLW competition.

Libby Birch, Jasmine Garner and Taylah Gatt during North Melbourne's AFLW photo day in July 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

"We’re excited to run out next year proudly displaying the Kookaburra logo across our four programs," North Melbourne CEO Jen Watt said.

"Ricky Ponting is one of our club’s greatest ambassadors and given his 40-year partnership with Kookaburra, we believe there is a natural synergy in engaging Australians who are cricket-mad and welcoming them to the Kangaroos.

"As part of the partnership, we’re excited to give away thousands of junior Kookaburra footballs each year, including in our NGA zone in culturally diverse Wyndham. This will help bring North Melbourne and Australian football into thousands of new homes, using the familiar Kookaburra brand."

The change is also expected to spark innovation in the AFLW apparel space. The Cotton On AFLW guernseys were a universal cut across all 18 teams - which helped with the collective branding of the league in the early years, as distinct from the men’s look - and teams had an option between two styles of shorts.