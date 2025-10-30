Richmond needs to be willing to part with decent players in order to bring in fresh blood in the draft, says Gemma Bastiani

Richmond players leave the field after the AFLW R1 match against Sydney at North Sydney Oval on August 15, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

RICHMOND has some big decisions to make in the coming months.

Sitting 17th on the ladder with just two wins from 11 starts, the 2024 finalist has been arguably the most disappointing performer of the season.

The club itself knows that, with an independent review underway into the AFLW program in an effort to turn things around.

But the player movement period and draft are strong opportunities to adjust personnel and kickstart that surge back up the ladder. It might be uncomfortable, but the Tigers need to get ruthless.

And it's now or never. With the addition of Tasmania looming on the horizon, and the completion of the current Collective Bargaining Agreement slated for the end of 2027, there will be big shifts in the coming years.

So just as Melbourne did ahead of the 2021 NAB AFLW season – and even as Richmond's AFL side did at the end of 2024 – the Tigers need to go all in.

Isabel Bacon (middle) celebrates a goal during the AFLW R2 match between Richmond and Western Bulldogs at Ikon Park on August 24, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

That off-season, the Demons said goodbye to Elise O'Dea, Harriet Cordner, Aliesha Newman, Bianca Jakobsson, Katherine Smith and Maddy Guerin via trades, and brought in now-stalwarts Alyssa Bannan, Eliza McNamara and Megan Fitzsimon through the draft.

Melbourne had not been a poor performer in the preceding seasons, but there was an understanding of the landscape ahead – another round of expansion in 2022 (S7) – so it got busy in anticipation of that.

AFLW DRAFT Get to know the next wave of talent

The other aspect at play is the introduction of future pick trading. For the first time in the AFLW, list managers have another lever to pull, and with northern clubs keen to get their hands on picks that will allow them to match bids on academy players this year and next, there is a bit on offer across the country.

So, the question then becomes: who is Richmond willing to part ways with? And what trades will result in value coming back the club's way?

Learn More 04:36

There should be a handful of untouchables. Monique Conti is one – already signed to 2027 – not just for her skill on the footy field, but also her ability to bring fans through the gate. She has won every single best and fairest award since the club joined the AFLW in 2020, and is the most recognisable and marketable player at the club.

Isabel Bacon is another. Taken with pick No.13 in the 2023 Telstra AFLW Draft, she has blossomed this year following a strong debut season. Her work off half-back now extends to a midfield rotation, and her strength in one-on-one contests is eye catching.

Last year's top draft pick Sierra Grieves should also be untouchable. Somewhat of a surprise slider, she landed at Richmond via pick No.11 and is widely considered one of the best midfielders in that draft class. Her skill by foot and footy IQ will become increasingly important as her tank builds.

Sierra Grieves kicks the ball during the AFLW R10 match between Richmond and Collingwood at Victoria Park on October 19, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

Key defender Libby Graham is an important cog, with an appealing combination of speed and strength, she is a reliable match-up on many opposition key forwards. Graham was traded from Greater Western Sydney ahead of 2022 (S7) and has set up camp deep in defence since.

And Ellie McKenzie. Their No.1 draft pick from five years ago who offers size at the contest, an impressive leap at the footy and the capacity to hit the scoreboard. Albeit her body has been somewhat unreliable over her early career.

Ellie McKenzie runs with the ball during the AFLW R8 match between Richmond and Adelaide at Ikon Park on October 5, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

Outside of that? Richmond needs to be willing to put everyone on the trade table. It might mean fan favourites like Kate Dempsey or Grace Egan change allegiances, but that is unfortunately the price of ruthless professionalism in an elite environment.

Unfortunately for the Tigers, a host of those much-loved players may not get big returns, hence the need for a widespread approach to the list refresh.

Draft picks are valuable, but so is experience. The goal should be to bring in a handful of established players who can hit the ground running, while also getting a solid look at what is a strong top end of the draft.

When Carlton underwent its historic review into its AFLW program following 2022 (S7), the draft wasn't a genuine option to replenish its list. Expansion meant just a supplementary draft was on offer – similar to the rookie draft in the men's – so dipping into cross-code opportunities and trades was the strategy.

That was when Dayna Finn and Erone Fitzpatrick were recruited from Ireland, while Harriet Cordner was traded in. Maddy Hendrie was the club's diamond in the rough of the supplementary draft, now playing an important role in defence.

But Richmond can be far more targeted with its replenishment. This year's draft is a strong one, even when excluding Gold Coast's group of academy products.

Olivia Wolmarans kicks a goal during the Marsh AFL National Development Championships U18 Girls match between Western Australia and Queensland at RSEA Park on June 22, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

West Australian product Olivia Wolmarans is one of the best key forward prospects in the draft, with a booming boot and reliable skill on the deck despite her 180cm. Chloe Bown is a dynamic midfielder from Victoria, with the height and strength to match McKenzie.

Evie Cowcher is another Western Australian, whose intercepting nous behind the play can set up attacking launches much like Poppy Scholz has done at Carlton this year. Chloe Baker-West is a mid-sized midfielder whose neat foot skills can open up the ground. And Jovie Skewes-Clinton is a tall utility - someone who can be used reliably in a multitude of ways and clunk a big mark when needed.

They are just five players on offer come December 15. But the Tigers need to be willing to give up a little, to get a lot.