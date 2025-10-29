L-R: Charlie Rowbottom, Ellie McKenzie, Jenna Bruton. Pictures: AFL Photos

THE CHALLENGE was set - who is the best player at every AFLW single guernsey number?

Some decisions were pretty straightforward but others are genuine coin flips.

The likes of Aishling Moloney and Emma King were default selections given they're the only players to don the number 45 and 60, respectively, but choosing between Ellie Blackburn and Kiara Bowers, or Ebony Marinoff and Kate Hore was a bit more of a challenge.

Check out our picks below.

1 - Emily Bates (Hawthorn)

While she's currently sidelined through injury, Emily Bates has one of the most impressive resumes in the game. The Hawthorn captain is a four-time club best and fairest winner, three-time All-Australian and was crowned the AFLW best and fairest back in season six. The former Lion's leadership and toughness around the contest is pivotal to Hawthorn's success.

Unlucky: Caitlin Gould (Adelaide), Gabby Newton (Fremantle), Sabrina Frederick (Collingwood)

2 - Ellie Blackburn (Western Bulldogs)

Splitting Western Bulldogs champion Ellie Blackburn and Fremantle star Kiara Bowers was one of the toughest selections during this exercise. Bowers is as tough as they come, a tackling machine and is crucial to the balance of the Dockers' midfield. Blackburn is a bonafide match winner, who can hurt opposition sides both through the contest and in the front half. Bowers has won four All-Australian blazers, four club best and fairests and the AFLW best and fairest back in 2021, while Blackburn has three All-Australian blazers and five club champion awards. We've opted for Blackburn, the former Dogs captain, for her ability to win matches off her own boot. But only just.

Unlucky: Kiara Bowers (Fremantle), Libby Birch (North Melbourne), Eliza West (Hawthorn), Eloise Jones (Adelaide)

Ellie Blackburn celebrates a goal during the AFLW R4 match between Western Bulldogs and Carlton at Ikon Park on September 6, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

3 - Bre Koenen (Brisbane)

The Brisbane captain has been so important to the Lions' success throughout history. Koenen is a dual premiership player who was judged best on ground in the 2023 decider and she's also an All-Australian. Koenen is a foundation Lion and has been captain of the club for five seasons, but it's her versatility that makes her such a weapon for coach Craig Starcevich. Koenen can lock down a dangerous opposition forward, generate plenty of drive off half-back and also run through the midfield, where she can lock down a star player or win the ball herself.

Unlucky: Katie Brennan (Richmond), Emma O'Driscoll (Fremantle), Greta Bodey (Hawthorn), Alyce Parker (GWS Giants), Charlie Thomas (West Coast)

4 - Mon Conti (Richmond)

There's an argument that West Coast youngster Ella Roberts could one day be the leader here, but right now, Richmond star Mon Conti is too hard to pass up. Conti is one of the most decorated players in AFLW history. The star Tiger has earned five All-Australian nods, a whopping seven club best and fairest awards and the League best and fairest in 2023. She has also won a flag at the Western Bulldogs and was voted best on ground that day back in 2018. Conti is also an elite basketballer but will go down as a legend of the Richmond Football Club. Her composure in traffic and work at the coalface, as well as her ability to hurt opposition sides both on the inside and outside, makes her one of the game's greatest ever players.

Unlucky: Ella Roberts (West Coast), Issy Pritchard (Western Bulldogs), Paxy Paxman (Melbourne), Maddy Prespakis (Essendon)

5 - Chloe Molloy (Sydney)

There were some strong contenders in the No.5 guernsey, but Sydney co-captain Chloe Molloy is our choice. Molloy is a genuine superstar, who can turn a game on its head with a bag of goals in quick succession. She's also damaging around the ball when coach Scott Gowans needs to add another dynamic to his midfield mix. The way in which Molloy has bounced back in 2025 following ACL surgery last year has been mightily impressive. Molly has three All-Australian blazers and has been her club's leading goalkicker in three separate seasons. Watching Molloy in action is worth the price of admission alone.

Unlucky: Georgia Nanscawen (Essendon), Tyla Hanks (Melbourne), Abbie McKay (Carlton), Jasmine Fleming (Hawthorn), Abbey Dowrick (Port Adelaide)

6 - Maddi Gay (Essendon)

Injuries have curtailed Gay's 2025 campaign but at her best, she's one of the best defenders in the competition. The former Dee flourished in her first year at the Bombers last year, earning her first All-Australian nod and the Bombers' best and fairest award. Strong in the air and at ground level, Gay looms as a crucial cog in Essendon's defence for many years to come.

Unlucky: Bella Lewis (West Coast), Bec Beeson (GWS Giants), Alice O'Loughlin (North Melbourne), Alyssa Bannan (Melbourne)

7 - Ash Riddell (North Melbourne)

While teammate Jasmine Garner may have been getting the external plaudits in recent years, make no mistake, Ash Riddell's impact at North Melbourne is extraordinary. Her 2025 campaign has been so consistent and outstanding that she's highly likely to be this year's League best and fairest winner. Riddell is a genuine ball magnet and currently holds the record for most disposals in an AFLW game with 45. Riddell was pivotal in last year's premiership triumph and has taken her game to another level this year. Riddell is almost a certainty to add a fifth All-Australian blazer to her cabinet this year.

Unlucky: Zarlie Goldsworthy (GWS Giants), Aileen Gilroy (Hawthorn), Aisling McCarthy (Fremantle), Tayla Harris (Melbourne), Ally Morphett (Sydney)

Ash Riddell celebrates a goal during the AFLW R10 match between North Melbourne and Adelaide at Arden Street Oval on October 18, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

8 - Charlie Rowbottom (Gold Coast)

Another tough decision, but we've gone with Gold Coast young gun Charlie Rowbottom with the No.8 guernsey. Rowbottom has been a shining light for the Suns since her debut in 2022 and continues to go from strength to strength with every game she plays. The young gun already has two All-Australians to her name and has polled in the top two of Gold Coast's best and fairest on four straight occasions.

Unlucky: Brit Bonnici (Collingwood), Bonnie Toogood (Essendon), Ash Woodland (Port Adelaide)

9 - Emma Kearney (North Melbourne)

The former North Melbourne captain has a reputation of being one of the toughest and most courageous players in the competition. A strong leader who is respected by her peers, Kearney has also spent time helping out the club's AFL side in a coaching capacity given her elite knowledge of the game. Kearney has been an All-Australian on a whopping eight occasions which is a remarkable feat and underlines her consistency to such a high level. Kearney has prolonged her career after a shift to defence, where she is crucial in setting up North Melbourne's defensive unit.

Unlucky: Nina Morrison (Geelong), Lucy McEvoy (Sydney), Jaimee Lambert (St Kilda)

10 - Ebony Marinoff (Adelaide)

Adelaide co-captain Ebony Marinoff has narrowly edged out Melbourne skipper Kate Hore here in a close one. Marinoff is already a three-time premiership player and seven-time All-Australian, but her crowning achievement was last year's League best and fairest triumph. Her impressive 2024 was also recognised by the coaches and her peers, taking out the AFLPA MVP and the AFLCA Champion Player awards. Marinoff is a balanced midfielder who works hard all day and is always striving to get better. She's also the equal games record holder. Hore is a star and genuine match winner in her own right, having won three All-Australian blazers and three club best and fairests.

Unlucky: Kate Hore (Melbourne), Mimi Hill (Carlton), Indy Tahau (Port Adelaide), Aine Tighe (Fremantle)

Ebony Marinoff kicks the ball during the AFLW R7 match between Adelaide and Sydney at Thomas Farms Oval on September 28, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

11 - Jenna Richardson (Hawthorn)

Richardson has developed into one of the best and most reliable defenders in the competition. She often will lock away one of the opposition's best forwards and is more than capable of helping her side transition the ball from offence to defence. Sometimes flies under the radar externally given Hawthorn's star-studded side, but she's integral to how they play given her strong marking ability and leadership.

Unlucky: Niamh McLaughlin (Gold Coast Suns), Sarah Goodwin (Adelaide)

12 - Sophie Conway (Brisbane)

Sophie Conway has been a crucial piece in Brisbane's sustained success over a long period of time. Conway is one of the best wingers in the game but has also shown she can win the footy on the inside. A dual All-Australian, Conway is tough and classy.

Unlucky: Serene Watson (St Kilda), Chelsea Biddell (Adelaide)

13 - Aine McDonagh (Hawthorn)

McDonagh has quickly become one of the most dangerous forwards in the competition and is now the equal-fastest player to 50 career AFLW goals. Her pace as a key forward creates plenty of headaches for opposition coaches and she has been crucial to Hawthorn's rise up the ladder. Former West Coast Eagles captain Emma Swanson deserves an honourable mention.

Unlucky: Emma Swanson (West Coast), Vikki Wall (North Melbourne), Lucy Single (Gold Coast), Maeve Chaplin (Melbourne)

14 - Dakota Davidson (Brisbane)

The Brisbane spearhead is a two-time premiership player and has been the focal point of the Lions' forward line for quite some time. Her energy is infectious and her ability to snag a goal when her team needs it is such a strength. One of the game's best forwards, Davidson is a handful for opposition defenders.

Unlucky: Hannah Priest (St Kilda), Lily Mithen (Gold Coast Suns)

15 - Danielle Ponter (Adelaide)

One of the competition's most watchable players, Ponter is an excitement machine. Whether it's high-flying marks or incredible goals, Ponter is a must-watch every week. The Adelaide forward has booted 90 goals across her career, ranked fourth in competition history. She's a two-time flag winner, dual club leading goalkicker and was an All-Australian in 2023.

Unlucky: Amy Smith (North Melbourne), Poppy Boltz (Brisbane)

Danielle Ponter during the AFLW R10 match between Adelaide and North Melbourne at Arden Street Oval on October 18, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

16 - Tahlia Randall (North Melbourne)

One of the competition's biggest aerial threats, Tahlia Randall is a force to be reckoned with inside 50 for the Kangaroos. Alongside the likes of Kate Shierlaw and Emma King, Randall is a crucial cog in North Melbourne's star-studded front half. She has strong hands and is very consistent, having booted 75 goals in her last five seasons.

Unlucky: Breann Harrington (Carlton), Shineah Goody (Port Adelaide), Ash Centra (Collingwood)

17 - Isabel Dawes (Brisbane)

Brisbane's hype girl Belle Dawes is a star on the rise. A strong leader within the club, Dawes is an important player in Brisbane's midfield dynamic. She's quick, clean with ball in hand and runs and runs all day. Despite being just 24 years of age, Dawes has already played 81 games and earned an All-Australian nod. Loves the big stage as well, having come third in the best on ground voting back in the Lions' 2023 triumph.

Unlucky: Dayna Finn (Carlton), Maddi Newman (Adelaide), Nicola Barr (St Kilda), Georgia Garnett (GWS Giants)

18 - Ally Anderson (Brisbane)

This was a tough decision, but we've got the Lions midfielder just ahead of a couple of other stars. Anderson is one of the competition's premier midfielders and often stuffs the stats sheet. Anderson has won three All-Australian blazers and four club champion awards, but her best year was in season seven 2022, when she claimed the AFLW's top prize as League best and fairest. Anderson has already won two flags with the Lions and is the equal games record holder.

Unlucky: Ruby Schleicher (Collingwood), Tilly Lucas-Rodd (Hawthorn), Montana Ham (Sydney)

Ally Anderson celebrates a goal during the AFLW R7 match between Brisbane and Richmond at Brighton Homes Arena on September 28, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

19 - Erone Fitzpatrick (Carlton)

Irish dynamo Erone Fitzpatrick has been crucial in Carlton's rise up the ladder this year. Originally from County Laois, Fitzpatrick's pace and line-breaking ability has transformed the Blues this year. Despite suffering an ACL injury last year, Fitzpatrick has had the best AFLW season of her career. Prior to picking up the Sherrin, Fitzpatrick was a star back in Ireland's Gaelic competition.

Unlucky: Hayley Miller (Fremantle), Ruby Tripodi (North Melbourne)

20 - Brenna Tarrant (Sydney)

There were a few gun defenders to choose from here, but Brenna Tarrant's rise in recent seasons narrowly gives her the nod. Tarrant has become one of Sydney's most reliable and consistent performers since crossing from Melbourne and took her game to new heights in 2024 and earned a maiden All-Australian blazer. It's easy to forget Tarrant is still just 23 years of age given her composure under pressure and ability to lock away some of the competition's best forwards.

Unlucky: Steph Cain (Essendon), Jasmine Ferguson (North Melbourne), Shannon Campbell (Brisbane)

21 - Courtney Hodder (Brisbane)

One of the premier small forwards in the game, Hodder has spent more time around the midfield this year adding another dimension to Brisbane's onball mix. Hodder is the definition of a human highlight reel and is always box office. Whether it's a courageous mark or a mind-boggling goal, Hodder's never far away from the action. 2025 has been a career-best year for the tackling machine, who has averaged career-highs in goals and disposals. Fremantle ruck Mim Strom can consider herself unlucky here given she's arguably the best ruck in the game, but Hodder's ability to win a match off her own boot gives her the edge.

Unlucky: Mim Strom (Fremantle), Georgia Patrikios (St Kilda), Harriet Cordner (Carlton), Amelie Borg (Port Adelaide)

22 - Ellie McKenzie (Richmond)

It feels as though 23-year-old Tiger Ellie McKenzie is starting to piece it altogether. A powerful player who can do damage as a midfielder and as a forward, McKenzie is able to break games open with her speed and stoppage craft. Possessing a lethal left foot, McKenzie's upside is huge and she's already made the All-Australian squad on two occasions. It might not be long until she turns herself into a genuine top line star.

Unlucky: Eliza McNamara (Melbourne), Ash Richards (St Kilda)

23 - Mia King (North Melbourne)

If we were to do this exercise again in a year, there's a high chance Sydney youngster Zippy Fish takes the mantle, but right now tenacious North Melbourne midfielder Mia King is our pick. King often flies under the radar in North Melbourne's incredible midfield, but her ferocity and aggression at the contest is so important to the Roos. King is a consistent performer who isn't afraid to get her hands dirty at the coalface.

Unlucky: Zippy Fish (Sydney), Sinead Goldrick (Melbourne), Amy Gaylor (Essendon), Jess Fitzgerald (Western Bulldogs), Niamh Kelly (Adelaide)

24 - Ash Brazill (Fremantle)

It didn't take long for Fremantle veteran Ash Brazill to make her mark in the AFLW, just as she did as a netballer for the Australian Diamonds. Brazill is a tough defender with a strong footy IQ, but it's her leadership and experience that has been even more important in helping to develop Fremantle's youth. A reliable and consistent defender, Brazill was an All-Australian in 2019.

Unlucky: Tamara Smith (Hawthorn), Sophie Alexander (Essendon)

Ash Brazill in action during Fremantle's clash with Melbourne in AFLW round nine, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

25 - Jasmine Garner (North Melbourne)

This was the biggest no-brainer on the list. Jasmine Garner is arguably the best player in the competition right now and has a long footy resume. The star Roo has seven All-Australian blazers, three AFLCA Champion Player of the Year awards, two AFLPA MVP's and five club best and fairests. Garner is an incredible talent who loves to win a hard ball, is a great user of the footy and regularly hits the scoreboard. Last season she was best on ground in North Melbourne's maiden AFLW premiership.

Unlucky: Keeley Sherar (Carlton), Cathy Svarc (Brisbane), Sofia Hurley (Sydney)

26 - Chelsea Randall (Adelaide)

Chelsea Randall is one of the best players we've ever seen in the W space. Randall is a four-time All-Australian and has been voted the Most Courageous player in the competition on six separate occasions. She's been crucial both on and off the field in turning Adelaide into one of the competition powerhouses and has won three flags.

Unlucky: Kim Rennie (North Melbourne), Claudia Gunjaca (Geelong)

27 - Gemma Houghton (Port Adelaide)

Port Adelaide forward Gemma Houghton is a force to be reckoned with inside 50 given her unique blend of speed and power. Houghton is a strong mark and is a constant threat around goal. Houghton has booted 96 goals across her AFLW career, ranked third in competition history and has five club goalkicking and two All-Australian blazers to her name.

Unlucky: Jac Dupuy (Gold Coast), Lucy Cronin (Collingwood)

Gemma Houghton during the AFLW R7 match between Port Adelaide and St Kilda at RSEA Park on September 28, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

28 - Gabby Seymour (Richmond)

Richmond tall Gabby Seymour has been a reliable and consistent performer for the Tigers for several years. Seymour comes from a volleyball background and is a big driver of standards around the club, constantly looking for ways to get the most out of herself. A reliable key defender who never gives up, Seymour has been used as a ruck as well at different stages throughout her career.

Unlucky: Mia Busch (Essendon), Charlotte Mullins (Brisbane)

29 - Matilda Scholz (Port Adelaide)

Matilda Scholz is one of the most impressive youngsters in the competition and could be the face of the AFLW for the next decade. She's an athletic ruck who is strong in the air and at ground level and quite simply, she does some things that players of her height shouldn't be able to do. Last year she won her maiden Port Adelaide best and fairest after a scintillating campaign in which she was a key figure in their push to a preliminary final.

Unlucky: Eden Zanker (Melbourne), Ruby Svarc (Brisbane), Tanya Kennedy (Sydney)

30 - Jesse Wardlaw (St Kilda)

A former gun Lion turned star Saint, Jesse Wardlaw is one of the competition's most exciting key forwards. Wardlaw is the focal point in St Kilda's attack and is a tough match-up given her marking ability and speed and power at ground level. Her athleticism means she can play higher up the ground too, linking play or chopping out in the ruck. Wardlaw won the League leading goalkicker award in season seven 2022 and was also an All-Australian that year. She's a true match winner who is on the cusp of leading St Kilda to a maiden finals campaign.

Unlucky: Steph Wales (Essendon), Shelley Heath (Melbourne)

31 - Laura Gardiner (Sydney)

Laura Gardiner is one of the most prolific ball winners in the competition. The star Swan regularly tops the disposal charts for Scott Gowans' side and has been a revelation in the Harbour City since crossing from Geelong a few seasons ago. In her first two seasons at the club, Gardiner came first and third in the club best and fairest. Gardiner is strong both offensively and defensively, while she's an absolute ball magnet, she certainly pitches in defensively as well.

Unlucky: Taylor Smith (Brisbane), Lucy Wales (Hawthorn)

32 - Jess Allan (Adelaide)

Adelaide ruck Jess Allan gets the nod here after a career-best year in 2024. Allan has taken the No.1 ruck mantle at the Crows, forming a strong onball mix alongside the likes of Ebony Marinoff and Anne Hatchard. Allan spent five seasons at the Giants earlier in her career after relocating to Canberra because of her role in the Australian Defence Force.

Unlucky: Gab Colvin (Melbourne)

Jess Allan during the AFLW R4 match between Kuwarna (Adelaide) and Brisbane at Norwood Oval on September 7, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

33 - Anne Hatchard (Adelaide)

A four-time All-Australian with three club best and fairest awards under her belt, Hatchard was a crucial piece in Adelaide's dynasty. While she may not have reached the same heights this season, Hatchard at her best is one of the game's most prolific midfielders. Hatchard is a three-time premiership player who was named best on ground in season six 2022.

Unlucky: Kate Shierlaw (North Melbourne), Alice Edmonds (Western Bulldogs)

34 - Arianna Clarke (St Kilda)

St Kilda's Arianna Clarke is the only player in the competition to wear the No.34. Clarke has played five games for the Saints this year following 12 with Brisbane between 2018 and 2019.

35 - Jenna Bruton (North Melbourne)

North Melbourne midfielder Jenna Bruton gets the nod here ahead of Port Adelaide veteran Kirsty Lamb. Bruton won the Kangaroos' inaugural AFLW best and fairest and has been a key figure in their rise to become the best side in AFLW history. Bruton can play both inside and outside due to her work rate and good skills. Has won two flags throughout her career at the Roos (2024) and Bulldogs (2018).

Unlucky: Kirsty Lamb (Port Adelaide)

36 - Airlie Runnalls (Collingwood)

Speedy Magpie Airlie Runnalls has had one of the best seasons of her career this year in her first year as a Collingwood player. Runnalls has averaged career-highs in disposals and tackles this year, after 45 games for Fremantle across four seasons.

Unlucky: Brooke Brown (Essendon)

Airlie Runnalls handballs during the AFLW R6 match between Collingwood and Hawthorn at Victoria Park on September 20, 2025. Picture: Getty Images/AFL Photos

37 - Rylie Wilcox (Western Bulldogs)

Despite her small stature, Rylie Wilcox is one of the bravest players in the competition. The young Bulldog is crafty and works incredibly hard, meaning she can play in a variety of different positions. Perhaps her best work has been done on the wing to start her career, but her dynamism and speed can also add something to the Bulldogs' onball brigade.

Unlucky: Tunisha Kikoak (Fremantle)

38 - Piper Dunlop (Geelong)

A young ruck with a basketball background, Piper Dunlop has played nine games for Geelong this season after being drafted last year. She's an athletic prospect with plenty of upside.

39 - Sarah Allan (Adelaide)

Adelaide co-captain Sarah Allan may not get the same plaudits as some of the other stars around her, but don't underestimate her importance to Matthew Clarke's side. Allan is a reliable defender who has been named All-Australian three times and continues to be a key player for the Crows.

41 - Georgie Prespakis (Geelong)

Georgie Prespakis is one of the most promising young midfielders in the competition so this was an easy selection. A powerful midfielder who is a beast around stoppage, the sky is the limit for Prespakis. The Cats will be hoping to build around the likes of Prespakis and Nina Morrison as they look to rise up the ladder in 2026.

Unlucky: Kristy Stratton (Hawthorn)

42 - Tara Bohanna (Carlton)

The only player to wear No.42 across the competition, Tara Bohanna is a star key forward who has helped to revitalise Carlton's forward half after being traded from Gold Coast. Bohanna won three club goalkicking awards at the Suns and was skipper for three seasons, which underlines her strength as a footballer and as a person.

43 - Jemma Rigoni (Melbourne)

Jemma Rigoni is the daughter of ex-Dee Guy Rigoni and is an exciting young prospect. The youngster can play in defence or on a wing and has played seven games in the red and blue so far.

44 - Katelyn Pope (Port Adelaide)

A former cricketer, Katelyn Pope has developed into a dynamic forward for Port Adelaide. Pope is speedy, has a good goal sense and has now played 30 games for the Power.

Unlucky: Taya Oliver (Gold Coast)

45 - Aishling Moloney (Geelong)

Another star Irishwoman, Aishling Moloney took out last year's AFLW leading goalkicker award alongside Lion Taylor Smith. Moloney is remarkably athletic for a key position player and also comes from a high level Gaelic football background. She can take big grabs and kick incredible goals and is only scratching the surface of her ability with the Sherrin.

49 - Madeline Hendrie (Carlton)

An athletic key position player who has played 11 matches in 2025, Hendrie is a good overhead mark and can play across a variety of different positions for the Blues. The 23-year-old has played 23 matches at AFLW level since being taken with pick 9 in the 2023 Supplementary Draft.

Madeline Hendrie during the AFLW R10 match between Carlton and St Kilda at Ikon Park on October 18, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

50 - Emmelie Fiedler (St Kilda)

St Kilda ruck Emmelie Fiedler hasn't played a game this year due to an ACL injury. The former Docker could add to the Saints' thin ruck stocks as she turns her attention towards a 2026 comeback.

55 - Sophie McKay (Carlton)

Carlton father-daughter young gun Sophie McKay has wasted no time acclimatising to AFLW level after being drafted out of the Sandringham Dragons program last year. McKay is the younger sister of captain Abbie and daughter of Andrew, who played 244 games in the Navy Blue between 1993 and 2003. McKay is a good user of the ball who can burst out of stoppage and has been a dynamic addition to Mathew Buck's side in 2025 - and a key reason why they're on the verge of a finals campaign. McKay has booted 12 goals in 11 games to begin her AFLW career, averaging 12.5 disposals and 2.7 tackles. She'd have to be right in the race for this year's AFLW Rising Star award.

60 - Emma King (North Melbourne)

One of the premier talls in the competition, Emma King has been crucial to North Melbourne's success. A constant threat up forward and a quality ruck, King rarely wastes an opportunity in front of goal. Her marking prowess combined with her cleanliness below her knees makes her a tricky matchup. King has won two All-Australians and will have her sights set on a second AFLW premiership.