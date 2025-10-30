The teams are in for round 12's Friday and Saturday matches, plus Sunday's squads

Ella Roberts, Mimi Hill and Kate Shierlaw. Pictures: AFL Photos

ELLA Roberts is back for West Coast, North Melbourne has the luxury to rest players again, and Carlton has scored a double boost.

The exciting young Eagle is back for her side's do-or-die clash with Carlton on Friday evening. West Coast must win if it is to secure its first ever finals berth. Roberts was a late out with a hamstring concern last week.

Thankfully Abbygail Bushby will also return from a calf injury, and Roxy Roux has shaken off an injury scare at training, but speedster Mikayla Western hasn't been so lucky, and will miss with a knee injury.

Jess Rentsch also comes out after being suspended for a dangerous tackle on Sydney's Montana Ham.

Carlton's midfield will be back to full strength with both captain Abbie McKay and vice-captain Mimi Hill returning from respective soft tissue injuries for the trip out west. Keeley Skepper and Siofra O'Connell have both been omitted to make way.

Adelaide has lost dynamic winger Niamh Kelly to concussion for this week's must-win game against Fremantle, which will close the 2025 NAB AFLW season. Should the Crows lose, they could miss finals for the first time since 2020.

Chelsea Randall is in the frame for her first game since round five as she has battled concussion. Jess Allan, Stevie-Lee Thompson, Kayleigh Cronin and Amy Boyle-Carr have also been added to Adelaide's extended squad for Sunday.

Minor premier North Melbourne has chosen to rest veteran Kate Shierlaw, and give Vikki Wall a week to recover from an ankle injury picked up in last week's win over St Kilda.

Emma Kearney and Jenna Bruton will return from being managed last week, in time for captain Jasmine Garner's 100th game. It will be the first time the Roos and Hawks face off in the AFLW when they meet on Friday evening, with a chance of meeting for a second time in next week's qualifying final.

Handy winger Taylah Gatt will also make her return from an ankle injury, having last played in the club's round five win over Brisbane, with last week's debutant Ella Slocombe making way.

The Hawks have opted not to bring Jess Vukic back from concussion protocols, named as an emergency despite Lucy Wales' absence. The club has made no changes to its team as it prepares to face the Roos, with replacement signing Nat Exon keeping her place in the side.

Retiring Geelong captain Meghan McDonald will play one final game as the Cats' season comes to an end, as will fellow retiree Kate Darby despite picking up an injury in last week's win over the Bulldogs. Shelley Scott was unfortunately not able to overcome a calf injury to run out one last time.

Sydney will be helped by the return of reigning best and fairest winner Sofia Hurley from a quad injury, as Cynthia Hamilton comes out with ankle and knee injuries suffered early in last week's win over West Coast. As confirmed by Sydney earlier in the week, co-captain Chloe Molloy will miss the remainder of the season with a back injury.

Chloe Adams has overcome a broken nose to make the trip to Coffs Harbour to face Sydney in Essendon's season finale. Replacement signing Brooke Sheridan has earned her debut in the face of a fresh injury to defender Brooke Brown.

Lauren Bella has earned a reprieve for Gold Coast's battle for the No.1 draft pick against Richmond after Tayla Gregory injured her knee last week.

For Richmond, Shelby Knoll will make her long-awaited debut in her third year on the list. Hailing from Castlemaine, Knoll has worked through an ACL injury to earn her shot, and can play as a key forward who supports in the ruck.

FRIDAY, OCTOBER 31

Hawthorn v North Melbourne at Kinetic Stadium, 7.15pm AEDT

HAWTHORN

In: Nil

Out: Nil

NORTH MELBOURNE

In: J.Bruton, T.Gatt, E.Kearney

Out: K.Shierlaw (managed), V.Wall (managed), E.Slocombe (omitted)

West Coast v Carlton at Sullivan Logistics Stadium, 6.15pm AWST

WEST COAST

In: A.Bushby, E.Roberts, S.Lakay, B.Smith

Out: M.Western (injured), J.Rentsch (suspension), L.Boyd (omitted), A.Johnson (omitted

CARLTON

In: M.Hill, A.McKay

Out: K.Skepper (omitted), S.O'Connell (omitted)

SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 1

Greater Western Sydney v Port Adelaide at Henson Park, 1.05pm AEDT

GREATER WESTERN SYDNEY

In: C.Ransom

Out: V.Saad (omitted)

PORT ADELAIDE

In: J.Teakle

Out: C.Gaunt (omitted)

Richmond v Gold Coast at Ikon Park, 3.05pm AEDT

RICHMOND

In: S.Knoll

Out: L.Beatty (omitted)

GOLD COAST

In: L.Bella, K.Bischa

Out: W.Randell (omitted), T.Gregory (injured)

Sydney v Essendon at C.ex Coffs International Stadium, 5.05pm AEDT

SYDNEY

In: S.Hurley

Out: C.Hamilton (injured)

ESSENDON

In: B.Sheridan

Out: B.Brown (injured)

Geelong v Melbourne at GMHBA Stadium, 7.15pm AEDT

GEELONG

In: Nil

Out: Nil

MELBOURNE

In: D.Taylor, G.Gall

Out: J.Rigoni (omitted), M.O'Hehir (injured)

SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 2

Collingwood v Brisbane at Victoria Park, 1.05pm AEDT

COLLINGWOOD

In: G.Clark, M.Atkinson, C.Taylor, E.James



Out: A.Schutte (concussion)

BRISBANE

In: R.Crozier, E.Hampson, S.Peters

Out: Nil

St Kilda v Western Bulldogs at RSEA Park, 3.05pm AEDT

ST KILDA

In: L.Hung, C.Simpson, N.Plane

Out: Nil

WESTERN BULLDOGS

In: K.Weston-Turner, N.Ferres, K.Hardingham, A.McKee

Out: R.Wilcox (injured)

Adelaide v Fremantle at Norwood Oval, 4.35pm ACDT

ADELAIDE

In: C.Randall, J.Allan, K.Cronin, A.Boyle-Carr, S.Thompson

Out: N.Kelly (injured), B.Smith (omitted)

FREMANTLE

In: A.Mulholland, H.Ifould, E.Parker

Out: Nil