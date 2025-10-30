Aliesha Newman's AFLW career is set to end, but the Giants forward is vowing to stay close to the game as she looks to build Indigenous talent pathways

Aliesha Newman after announcing her retirement at the end of this season. Picture: Phil Hillyard

CLOSING the curtains on her AFLW career, Aliesha Newman is ready to embark on her off-field mission to increase Indigenous participation in the women's competition.

The Ningy Ningy woman will play in her 67th and final game when Greater Western Sydney hosts Port Adelaide at Henson Park, calling time after 10 seasons in the elite game.

Newman began her career alongside the AFLW's inception in 2017, becoming the first Indigenous woman to play for Melbourne.

The 30-year-old was then just one of 11 Indigenous players on AFLW lists.

There are now 22 across all 18 clubs, making up four per cent of the 540-strong cohort.

The speedy small forward has also played at Collingwood and Sydney before landing at the Giants in 2024.

At each club, Newman championed her culture by designing Indigenous jumpers and boots for teammates.

She said former Melbourne players Neville Jetta and Jeff Garlett, and club Indigenous projects officer Matt Whelan had left a lasting impact on her identity.

"I was probably too ashamed in my first couple of years to even say that I was Indigenous and be proud of it," Newman said.

"I hold that to the fellas at Melbourne ... they made me feel comfortable enough when I was the only Indigenous player at the club, made me feel proud."

Aliesha Newman celebrates a goal during the AFLW R2 match between Melbourne and Adelaide at Casey Fields on February 10, 2018. Picture: AFL Photos

Promising she won't stay too far from the game, Newman vowed to help improve Indigenous talent as the AFL struggles to retain players.

The issue isn't unique to the women's competition, with the number of Indigenous men's players decreasing from 87 in 2020 to 62 this year.

"I'll do everything I possibly can to try and increase the numbers and make sure that the girls who are in the game feel comfortable," Newman said.

"I want to see more numbers in the game, and it's something that I've wanted since I started.

"That's probably where I'll put most of my energy into.

"Get out to communities and try and find some talent because there's so much talent in community."

Aliesha Newman and Claire Ransom wear GWS's 2024 AFLW Indigenous Round guernsey. Picture: GWS

Newman, who sits on the players' union Indigenous Advisory Board, said Indigenous participation in the sport also shouldn't be restricted to those on the field.

"It's just a matter of the clubs being open to bringing in players, coaches, staff," she said.

"I've no doubt that in 10 years' time, we'll see so many more Indigenous people involved in the clubs."

With the 16th-placed Giants (2-9) set to close their season, Newman simply wants to snare her first win with the club.

Jessica Doyle, Kaitlyn Shoji and Aliesha Newman pose together during the GWS Giants AFLW Official Team Photo Day at VAILO Community Centre on May 26, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

Saturday's clash shapes as a must-win for Port Adelaide, after its first-ever Showdown win over Adelaide kept its slim finals hopes alive.

But the Power will need outside results to fall their way as they sit 11th (5-6), with an inferior percentage.

"'I've got one more game and I have no doubt that you're going to have to try and pull the uniform off me," Newman said.

"The job's not over yet, and I really want to sing the song."