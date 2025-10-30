Before Sunday's match that will make or break St Kilda's finals fortunes, Jesse Wardlaw will have to face another stressful test

Jesse Wardlaw celebrates with her St Kilda teammates during round five, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos/Getty Images

AN ENGINEERING exam on Wednesday, a finals-securing win for a success-starved team on Sunday.

Safe to say it's a big week for Jesse Wardlaw.

As for which massive event the New Zealand-born star is more nervous about, Wardlaw is quick to answer.

"Oh, Sunday, definitely. I'm not too stressed about the exam. If I fail the exam it's fine, if I lose the game, it's not fine," she said.

So laid-back is the former Brisbane player, she didn't even consider asking to postpone the environmental engineering exam amid the pressure of St Kilda's match against the Western Bulldogs on Sunday, which the Saints will need to win to sew up a finals spot.

"I didn't ask to [move it], I'm pretty happy to just get it over and done with, out of the way. And then post-season, I don't have to worry about uni," she said.

"Once I've finished exams, I can hopefully just lock into the finals series and be able to put all my time and energy into that."

The damaging forward, known for her aerial ability and formidable on-field presence, leads a double life away from footy, filled with uni, renewable energy and people who have no idea about the world of AFLW.

"All my housemates were watching the game against North Melbourne on the TV on the weekend and they were all supporting me from afar but they're probably still confused about the rules and what's happening. They just think it's cool to see me on the screen," Wardlaw said.

"I love the balance off-field being able to study and have uni friends and events, and being able to learn something that keeps me busy. It excites me, learning new things and looking forward to what the future holds after footy.

"It's actually surprising the number of people I meet who have no idea about footy and no idea about what I do, and I get treated like the regular person that I am so it's actually nice.

"I love when people don't know who I am or what I do, it kind of draws me closer to them because I get treated normally."

Even her parents are deeper into footy than the relaxed Wardlaw, with her dad in particular across the ins and outs of the competition.

"My dad gets so into it, he's telling me all the stats and what happens if this team wins and that team loses and the percentage changes. I have no idea, I just let him tell me about it," she said.

A premiership player at the Lions, Wardlaw is one of only a handful of St Kilda players with finals experience, and is eager to share her knowledge with her teammates.

"We haven't made it yet, so it's hard to start talking about how to play finals, but 'Dal' (coach Nick Dal Santo) asked me last week what finals is like and what the pressure is like," she said.

"If we do get to the point where we get to play under that pressure and in that intense finals environment, I would love to share my experiences and lead as someone who has had that experience."

Jesse Wardlaw (left) and Nick Dal Santo celebrate a win during round seven, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos/Getty Images

Moving from the wildly successful Brisbane to a relative minnow in St Kilda, Wardlaw dismissed the suggestion of any early frustrations at St Kilda's poor performances across her first two seasons.

After missing finals on percentage in 2023 and finishing 11th in 2024, the Saints head into the final round of 2025 in sixth spot on the ladder, meaning a maiden finals appearance is so close they can taste it.

"It's all part of the process and it's all part of footy," Wardlaw said.

"You're not going to win every game and there have to be teams that lose and there has to be teams that are outside the eight and unfortunately that was us.

"It would definitely mean more [making finals], having come to the Saints when we were low down the ladder and slowly making progress.

"It definitely means a lot being a part of this group and seeing how far we've come over the past three seasons."

Jesse Wardlaw celebrates a goal during round three, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

Wardlaw pointed to a pre-season moment that was a real turning point in the group's cohesion and progression.

"We had a really great pre-season camp, we bonded over being vulnerable with each other and sharing stories of our past and our purpose, and all the things that make us unique people," she said.

"I think that brought us very close to each other, not only the players but coaching staff and support staff.

"[Playing finals would be] for everyone else too which is another motivating factor.

"It takes time to grow relationships. Being at the club now for three years, as have a lot of the girls, our bonds are just growing more and more each year."

Jesse Wardlaw (left) and Serene Watson embrace during round four, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos/Getty Images

Amid an injury crisis at St Kilda with many first-choice players unavailable ahead of finals, Wardlaw is adamant that the Saints' list is severely underrated.

"I think everyone knows inside our club that it takes everyone to perform and we all have equal contributions to make for our team to be great," she said.

"There are so many players that aren't getting recognition for their hard work, but everyone on our team knows how great they are and how amazing they're going to be in the future.

"Other people can't see the talent that we have."

As for Sunday's game, the equation is simple: win and the Saints are in; lose and they must rely on other results.

It's a position St Kilda has been in before, in Wardlaw's first year at the club, and one she's not particularly keen to revisit.

"It's a s**t feeling and s**t position to be in when you're waiting for other team's results. We do have control of the situation, we just have to win to get us our first finals spot."