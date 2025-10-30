Bre Koenen is making a strong recovery from her hamstring injury but is unlikely to play in the final round

Bre Koenen ahead of Brisbane's clash with Port Adelaide in AFLW round nine, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

BRISBANE captain Bre Koenen is unlikely to play in Sunday's final round against Collingwood but will almost certainly return for week one of the NAB AFLW finals, coach Craig Starcevich says.

Koenen has missed the Lions' past two wins against Essendon and Melbourne after tearing her hamstring at training and has progressed well in her recovery.

"She's getting close to top speed," Starcevich said on Thursday.

"It would be a stretch for her to get to Sunday, but you never know your luck. She might be there in the next couple of days.

"She's progressing really, really well and we're positive about her for week one of finals."

Brisbane is locked into a top-four spot ahead of the weekend, but can jump either or both of Hawthorn or Melbourne if they lose their respective matches against North Melbourne and Geelong.

They Lions will know the highest they can finish by the time their game starts, but Starcevich says other results will have no bearing on how his team is selected or plays.

"Does it shape what you do on Sunday? Definitely not," he said.

"It's rare in footy you get the luxury to do that. That's nowhere near our thinking.

"We just need to keep driving our form and stay in good touch."

The two-time premiers have won six games in succession and can complete a perfect season on the road with victory over the 15th-placed Magpies.

"They're particularly good at Victoria Park," Starcevich said.

"They play that ground particularly well, for whatever reason. There's threats in the middle of the ground, there's some good defenders and some dangerous forwards.

"If they can get the ball on the outside they run pretty well as well. There's some stuff we've got to be mindful of.

"There's still lots of aspects we need to sharpen up and get better at."