Ben Hobbs juggles the ball during Essendon's game against North Melbourne in R8, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

ESSENDON has delisted former No.13 pick Ben Hobbs along with youngster Luamon Lual.

Hobbs was Essendon's top draft pick in 2021 and has played 65 games in four seasons, including 18 this year.

Lual was pick 39 in 2023 and made his AFL debut in the King's Birthday Eve game against Carlton before playing another 11 games this season.

The Bombers have already delisted Alwyn Davey jnr, Todd Goldstein, Jayden Laverde (who is set to join Greater Western Sydney), Jye Menzie, Dylan Shiel and Oskar Smartt, while free agent Sam Draper has joined Brisbane.

Luamon Lual during Essendon's game against St Kilda in R23, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

Captain Zach Merrett's push to join Hawthorn via a trade was unsuccessful, while the club brought in Brayden Fiorini from Gold Coast.

"We wish to thank Ben and Luamon for their service to Essendon and their professionalism and dedication throughout their careers. It goes without saying that it’s always difficult with list spots at this time of year, but they leave the club with our very best wishes," Bombers footy boss Daniel McPherson said.

"We have five selections at next month's AFL Draft, and the list squeeze means some challenging choices had to be made. Both Ben and Luamon have handled the news with maturity and we applaud them for that.

"We wish each of the lads all the best for the future."