The Saints have announced two delistings after their 2025 season came to an end

Reilly O'Brien and Harry Boyd compete in the ruck during Adelaide's clash against St Kilda in round one, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

ST KILDA has delisted last year's Magarey Medallist Harry Boyd as well as Next Generation Academy defender Angus McLennan.

Ruckman Boyd was picked up by the Saints in the summer signing period and made his one and only game in round one against Adelaide, while McLennan managed three senior games since joining the club in 2022.

"We thank Angus and Harry for everything they have given to this club in their time as St Kilda players," Saints football boss David Misson said.

"We are proud to have had Angus involved with our football program since his teenage years through our Academy. The resilience and professionalism he displayed across three seasons on our list will hold him in good stead for whatever comes next, both on and off the field.

"Harry joined us just before the start of this season and made an immediate impact. He is an incredibly warm and positive person who never hesitated to help those around him, even housing several of our first-year players just days after moving from South Australia.

"We wish both Angus and Harry, along with their families, all the best for the next chapters of their lives. They will always be welcome at St Kilda."