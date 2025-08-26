The Eagles have made further change to their coaching group

Sam Radford during an AFLW match for Melbourne in 2017. Picture: AFL Photos

WEST Coast has made a move to add to its coaching panel, with Melbourne midfield coach Sam Radford to join the Eagles.

Radford, who has been at Melbourne over the past decade, will join Andrew McQualter's coaching panel ahead of the 2026 campaign.

The pair worked together at the Demons last year in McQualter's season at Melbourne before he landed the Eagles job.

Radford first was at the Demons as VFL and AFLW assistant coach but worked his way up the ranks to be a member of the Demons' coaching panel with the men's midfield this season.

He has previously been the caretaker head coach of the Casey VFL side as well.

The Eagles had already announced the departure of assistant coach Luke Webster, who joined the club at the end of 2015 and has been in several coaching positions since that time.

Webster has been in charge as backline coach for the past two West Coast seasons.