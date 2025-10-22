The Kangaroos have delisted Will Phillips among three more list changes

Will Phillips in action during North Melbourne's clash against the Western Bulldogs in round 17, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

FORMER No.3 draft pick Will Phillips is one of three players to be delisted by North Melbourne on Wednesday, along with former Fremantle player Darcy Tucker and mid-season draftee Geordie Payne.

Phillips, the third pick in the 2020 national draft, played 50 games in his four seasons at the Kangaroos, but managed just seven this year.

Tucker played 108 games for the Dockers after being selected at pick No.27 in the 2015 draft before being traded to the Roos at the end of 2022.

He played a further 48 games in three seasons at Arden St, with his 2025 season cut short by a serious back issue.

Payne was the No.1 pick in the 2024 mid-season draft and played three senior games at the end of this year.

The Roos had already announced the delistings of Miller Bergman, Kallan Dawson, Eddie Ford and Brynn Teakle, while Finnbar Maley was traded to Adelaide.

Free agent Charlie Spargo was the only player to join the club in the off-season, arriving from Melbourne.

"These decisions are never easy, especially when they involve young men who have invested so much of themselves into the club," North footy boss Todd Viney said.

"We wish Will, Darcy, and Geordie every success in their future."