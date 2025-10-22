Oscar Allen has opened up on his decision to join the Lions from the Eagles

OSCAR Allen says the departure of key people at West Coast who "always had my back" played a major role in his exit from the Eagles.

A lifelong Eagles supporter who co-captained the club this year, Allen switched to back-to-back reigning premier Brisbane during the recent Continental Tyres AFL Trade Period.

After a career-best season in 2023 when he kicked 53 goals in a struggling team, the key forward has since been plagued by injury issues.

West Coast declined to match the Lions' offer for Allen, with the club accepting pick two in this year's draft as compensation for losing the 26-year-old.

Allen described his last year with the Eagles as "eye-opening".

"I've been really fortunate that early days of my career, West Coast looked after me incredibly well," he told Mix94.5 on Wednesday.

"Clearly there's been a lot of change at the footy club, so people that potentially always had my back in the past probably aren't there in those roles anymore, so that was a big change for me.

"It clearly got to the stage where what (the offer) was to stay here was significantly different to leave.

"When everything came out publicly with me this year, the level of support I received from different people was probably different than what I expected it to be."

Allen was forced to front a press conference with West Coast football boss John Worsfold when it became public he had met with Hawthorn coach Sam Mitchell.

The Lions had already met with Allen before Hawthorn and were well advanced in their attempts to convince him to switch clubs.

But a captain meeting with a rival coach during the season did not go down well with the club and Eagles supporters.

A fit-again Allen will go from the wooden spooners to the competition juggernauts, becoming the Lions' spearhead to replace Joe Daniher, who retired after the 2024 Grand Final.

"I get to go to a situation where I know that I'm really wanted, they've put all these things in front of me and been really clear that they wanted me," Allen said.

"So that's a great feeling for me as a person, for someone to really want to have you there.

"I was like, 'Why wouldn't I want to go somewhere where everyone really wants to have me here?'

"They've got a great culture. You're getting a longer contract. You're probably getting paid a little bit more money.

"Every single aspect is probably a little bit of a benefit ... it was just such a great opportunity.

"They're successful on field, but then off-field as well the culture that they've created.

"The way that everyone's reached out and supported me, it made me feel like, 'You know what, why don't we take this plunge?'"