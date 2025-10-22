Two changes have been made to the AFLW Competition Committee

New Collingwood president Barry Carp. Picture: Collingwood Football Club

COLLINGWOOD president Barry Carp has joined the AFLW Competition Committee as one of two enforced changes to the 15-person group.

Former Essendon president David Barham and ex-Sydney chief executive Tom Harley have left the AFLW's Competition Committee, with Carp and Sydney's executive general manager of AFLW Kate Mahony joining.

The Competition Committee had its third meeting of the year on Wednesday, addressing Tasmania's impending AFLW list concessions and updates on the competition's continued growth.

There was also a mid-season review of football data and analysis heading into the final two weeks of the AFLW's home and away season and ahead of the finals kicking off next month.

Barham left the Competition Committee after stepping down from his role as Essendon president in September, while Harley departed Sydney to join the AFL as its new chief operating officer.

"I would like to thank former Essendon president David Barham and former Swans CEO Tom Harley for their contribution to the AFLW Competition Committee throughout the year – both have been incredibly valuable members who have challenged ideas, raised new ideas and given different perspectives on a range of topics," Laura Kane said.

"David's passion and dedication to AFLW was evident in every discussion and he always brought a lot of energy and enthusiasm to each meeting. I'm looking forward to working alongside Tom in his new role as we continue to grow women's footy across the league.

"I'd also like to welcome Kate and Barry to the Committee. I know they will bring their own unique points of view from their clubs and positions and I also look forward to working with them as we build on the foundations of the AFLW competition.

"Today marked our final meeting for the year and as we enter the pointy end of the season and soon embark on another AFLW finals, I liked to acknowledge and thank all members of the AFLW Competition Committee for their support and commitment throughout 2025.

"In the milestone 10th season it's important to reflect on what the competition and the industry has achieved this year. From finalising the new AFLW Growth Strategy and creating certainty around the season start dates, to the leap in skill development, talent coming through the pathways and strengthening the 'one club, two team culture' – there has been a huge amount of work across the industry and we will continue to keep making decisions that will progress and secure the game for future generations."

The full 15-person AFLW Competition Committee now includes: