Who will be the first NAB AFLW player to kick 100 career goals? We look at the contenders

Jasmine Garner, Kate Hore and Gemma Houghton. Pictures: AFL Photos

THE RACE to reach the ton is on.

As early as this weekend, we could see the first NAB AFLW player kick their 100th career goal, with three players in contention to make history and reach the milestone.

The first of those is North Melbourne superstar Jasmine Garner, who has become one of the game's most dominant players and has booted 97 goals across her career.

Garner booted the first goal in AFLW history back in the first ever match while playing for the Pies, but since then, she's gone from strength to strength.

Garner's toughness at the coalface and ability to hit the scoreboard make her a nightmare matchup for opposition coaches.

The star Roo has won seven All-Australian blazers and five club best and fairests in addition to two AFLPA MVPs and three AFLCA Champion Player of the Year awards.

Last year, she claimed her first premiership and was awarded best on ground for a scintillating display in the Grand Final against Brisbane and now she's eyeing off more history.

Alongside Garner on 97 goals is Melbourne captain Kate Hore.

The Melbourne co-captain also has an impressive resume, having now claimed three All-Australian blazers and three club best and fairests.

Hore is also a four-time club leading goalkicker and a premiership player, while she has led the club with aplomb since taking over from AFLW icon Daisy Pearce ahead of the 2023 season.

Her ability to hurt opposition sides both inside 50 and around the contest makes her one of the most powerful players in the competition and a genuine matchwinner.

Hore looked the most likely to reach 100 career goals first a few weeks ago, but she's been restricted to just two majors in the past three weeks as Garner closed the gap with seven goals in that same timeframe.

The outside chance is Port Adelaide key forward Gemma Houghton, who has come with a rush.

Houghton has booted 94 goals across her career, but a three-goal haul against Hawthorn last week puts her in the same conversation as Garner and Hore, although she's got some ground to make up.

Houghton's unique mix of speed and power make her a force to be reckoned with inside forward 50 for Port Adelaide and she was pivotal in taking the Power to a preliminary final last season.

Across her career at both Port Adelaide and Fremantle, Houghton has won five club goalkicking awards and two All-Australian nods, developing into one of the most successful and dominant key forwards in the competition.

So, which of the star trio will get there first?

Garner's Roos take on an injury-plagued St Kilda in Tasmania this week, before a mouth-watering top four clash against Hawthorn in the final round. Both the Saints and Hawks look increasingly likely to feature in finals footy this year.

Hore and the Dees will travel to Brisbane this week in a huge clash with plenty of finals ramifications, before an encounter against Geelong in the last round. The Lions continue to push their top four claims, while the Cats look like they'll miss out on finals footy again this season.

Houghton and the Power take on arch rival Adelaide on Friday night and then the Giants in round 12. The Crows will need results to fall their way to make it into the top four, while the Giants have won just two matches this season. Despite a strong win over Hawthorn last week, Houghton's Power look like they've left their run towards finals a little too late.

Garner and Hore both need just three majors to crack the ton and that could realistically happen this weekend. Hore takes on the Lions on Saturday night, while Garner will need to wait until Sunday afternoon for her chance at the ton. Houghton plays Friday night but would need a career-best haul of six to be the history maker.

If none of the above trio reaches the milestone this week, then Garner would surely be in the box seat with a Friday night blockbuster against the Hawks in round 12, while Hore and Houghton both play on the Saturday.

Whether it's this weekend, the next or during finals footy, another chapter of AFLW history is ready to be written.

The top 10 AFLW leading goalkickers in history

97 - Jasmine Garner (Coll/NM)

97 - Kate Hore (Melb)

94 - Gemma Houghton (Frem/PA)

90 - Danielle Ponter (Adel)

84 - Katie Brennan (WB/Rich)

81 - Jesse Wardlaw (BL/StK)

79 - Dakota Davidson (BL)

76 - Chloe Molloy (Coll/Syd)

75 - Tahlia Randall (BL/NM)

73 - Tayla Harris (BL/Carl/Melb)