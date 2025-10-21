Dayna Finn explains how the Blues have surged into finals contention this year

Dayna Finn (left) and Erone Fitzpatrick celebrate a goal during round four, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos/Getty Images

CARLTON'S rise up the ladder is due to a new-found connection between the playing group, according to midfielder Dayna Finn.

The Blues are eighth on the AFLW ladder with a win-loss record of 6-4, but they're well and truly on the verge of their first finals campaign since 2019, when the conference system was still in use.

The Blues have rediscovered their offensive spark in 2025 under coach Mathew Buck and a large part of their rise is the development of the squad as a whole this year.

First-year players Sophie McKay and Poppy Scholz have had an immediate impact, Abbie McKay, Keely Sherar, Harriet Cordner and Mimi Hill continue to thrive, but it's the improvement from the likes of Finn and Erone Fitzpatrick that have taken the Blues to the next level.

"We're bringing speed into our game and added that forward flair we probably didn't see last year," Finn said on Tagged on AFL.com.au.

"Our connection has been much better and that's what we need to take into the last two games, probably be a bit more composed and go back to what we can do best."

The Blues have played a more attacking brand under Buck this year and despite losing their past two matches, they are holding their heads high and have their sights set on an elusive finals campaign.

"We've had a great season to date and the two losses aren't a trend in our season so far," Finn said.

"When you get a few wins under your belt, losing can take its toll, but we haven't let it take its toll."

Finn has become one of the Blues' most important players in 2025, averaging 22.7 disposals, six marks, 3.2 tackles and 340.1 metres gained per match.

It's been a stark improvement for the Blue in her third season as she has finally hit her straps.

"It's definitely hard, the challenge of adapting to everything, my surroundings and the sport," Finn said.

"The last two years were a grind and this year has been as well, but just finally finding my feet and my skills are much better. I know the system and as a team we've made better connections which have allowed me to flourish in my role and feed off the rest of the team."

Finn is one of a strong contingent of Irish players who are starring across the AFLW after making the tough choice to leave her country of birth to pick up the Sherrin.

"It was hard (to leave), I love Gaelic football and I love basketball, but finding love for AFL has come this year," she said.

Dayna Finn kicks the ball during Carlton's clash against North Melbourne in round six, 2025. Picture: Getty Images

"I definitely miss home, family is probably the biggest thing. My partner came out midway through pre-season and dad has just arrived, those little things make it so much better."

Finn, who has starred in Gaelic football and was also previously a national basketballer, hails from County Mayo like Collingwood midfielder Sarah Rowe, who she credits as a key reason behind her willingness to take the jump to move to Australia.

Dayna Finn celebrates a goal during Carlton's clash against Brisbane in round three, 2025. Picture: Getty Images

While Finn's season has been superb to date, she knows there's more work to be done if the Blues are to return to the winners list and secure a finals berth.

"Get back to what we do best and capitalise on the inside 50s that we do get, a bit more composure with ball in hand, connect with one another and hopefully get the win," she said.

Carlton takes on Greater Western Sydney in round 11, before a showdown with West Coast in the final round of the year.

It will likely need to win at least one, if not two of those clashes if it is to play finals.

The clash against the Giants is also the annual Carlton Respects match, which promotes gender equality for the prevention of violence against women.

