Jade Ellenger and Tahlia Hickie have been by each other's sides throughout their footballing lives

Tahlia Hickie and Jade Ellenger share a moment after a match. Picture: Brisbane Lions FC

THEY were drafted by Brisbane a year apart, but it's fitting Jade Ellenger and Tahlia Hickie will share their 75th games together against Melbourne on Saturday night.

Coming through the Queensland junior system, the pair played under-age state footy together, along with QAFLW for Coorparoo.

Ellenger was taken as a post-draft rookie compensation selection in 2018 by the Lions, while Hickie was snapped up with the No.28 pick a year later.

Neither were automatic selections early on – far from it – but have gone on to become integral members in the Lions' sustained success, including both playing in the club's 2021 and 2023 premierships.

Speaking in the lead-up to the shared milestone, Hickie said the journey with Ellenger had not been lost on her.

"I played all my junior footy and rep footy with Jade," she said.

Jade Ellenger and Tahlia Hickie during their time at Coorparoo. Picture: Supplied

"That made it easy that there was a group of people the same age that had played a lot of footy together. It's really special to get to share it with Jade.

"I'm just really lucky to be part of the Lions. It's a special club and I'm lucky to play 75 games with one club."

Ellenger, who is having a career-best season, said it was "insane" she had reached such a games tally already, considering her struggles to make the team in her first two seasons.

The athletic half-back is so much stronger and fitter than the teenager who walked into Craig Starcevich's squad seven years ago.

"As a person I've grown a lot at this club, they've literally raised me from 18 to 25," she said.

"I've finished two (university) degrees off the field and now I'm playing 75 games.

"It seems like it's been so long, but it's also gone in the blink of an eye."

Ellenger said inaugural premiership captain Emma Zielke and former competition best and fairest Ally Anderson had a huge impact on her at club level before she solidified her spot in the AFLW.

In more recent years it's been current skipper Bre Koenen having a major impact, helping the vibrant run-and-gun defender find the balance in her game.

"Bre is definitely a player I want to play like. The way she leads as well is something to look back to. I'm having the most fun this season," she said.

Ellenger and Hickie have joined a long list of Lions to hit milestones this season, with Anderson and Koenen topping the century and defender Shannon Campbell set to join them in the final round against Collingwood.