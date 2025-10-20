Between 44 and 57 picks are anticipated at this year's AFL Draft

Josh Lindsay (right) during the 2km time trial at the Telstra AFL Draft Combine on October 5, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

GOLD Coast and Essendon are set to have the biggest hands in this year's draft class as clubs prepare for a record low number of selections being used.

Headed by star Academy pair Zeke Uwland and Dylan Patterson, the Suns are expected to use five or six live picks at the draft, with the Bombers also planning on using five picks at this stage.

Essendon holds five picks inside the top 30 and is eyeing another crucial draft haul after using five picks last year.

But that investment in this year's draft is the rarity among clubs, with AFL.com.au's assessment seeing a minimum of 44 picks and a maximum of 57 picks being used.

That would likely see an all-time low number of selections, with the previous low being 59 in 2022. Recent years of this annual exercise has shown the clubs have generally been closer to the maximum number of expected picks than the minimum, with some opting to take an extra selection on the night as a player surprisingly gets through to their pick.

West Coast is expected to use four picks, while Sydney, Melbourne and Brisbane are all likely to activate between three or four picks. Collingwood, too, is expected to use between two and four live selections.

Andrew McQualter addresses his players during Waalitj Marawar's clash against Euro-Yroke in round 10, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

Carlton will match an early bid on father-son prospect Harry Dean and is likely to use three live picks, with Next Generation Academy prospect Jack Ison also in its sights, while Richmond holds picks No.3 and 4 in the order and is also likely to use three selections overall.

Hawthorn and the Western Bulldogs are anticipated to have two to three picks, as is North Melbourne, while Geelong and Fremantle will have two selections.

Greater Western Sydney, St Kilda and Adelaide will all weigh up having either one or two picks, while Port Adelaide is a chance to take no live picks and instead meet the requirements at the draft by upgrading rookies.

Port Adelaide list manager Jason Cripps speaks to media on October 6, 2025. Picture: AFL Photosia. (Photo by James Wiltshire/AFL Photos)

Clubs must have three changes to their primary list via the draft but these can be achieved through the upgrade of rookies, which is why some clubs will have only one or two picks and add in beyond that.

Last year there was 71 selections at the national draft, which was the highest in six years. There were 64 in 2023, 59 in 2022, 65 in 2021, 59 in 2020 and 65 in 2019 since there were 78 players selected at the 2018 intake.

Clubs are able to trade picks through to days before the draft, which will be held on November 19-20, and then again once the draft commences.