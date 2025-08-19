After 59 AFL games for three clubs, Fremantle's Quinton Narkle has retired

Quinton Narkle leads Fremantle off after its clash against Adelaide in round seven, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

QUINTON Narkle has announced his retirement from the AFL after a 59-game career that spanned nine seasons and three clubs.

Narkle was initially drafted to Geelong in 2016 and played the first of his 41 games for the Cats in 2018.

He played all three finals for the Cats in 2019 but after dropping in and out of the side across the next three seasons, he was delisted at the end of the 2022.

He was given a lifeline by Port Adelaide the following year when he was picked up by the Power in the mid-season draft and enjoyed another finals campaign in 2024 before he was again delisted.

Picked up by Fremantle ahead of the 2025 campaign, Narkle managed two senior games this season.

Quinton Narkle in action at Fremantle training after joining from Port Adelaide. Picture: Fremantle FC

The 27-year-old plans to move to Darwin with his young family.

"I'm feeling quite content with the decision and I'm looking forward to what's ahead in a place that's very special to us," Narkle said.

"I'm very grateful that I've played AFL for so long and I'd like to thank the three clubs that gave me a chance. I feel so lucky that I got to be a part of strong clubs with winning cultures.

"I got to play with great players and people I'll be friends with for the rest of my life.

"Running out with Sam Powell-Pepper and Shai Bolton was a dream come true after being boarders together at Wesley College and playing WA 18s.

"I never got all the way to an AFL Grand Final, but I played in two preliminary finals and it's those big finals games that I'll remember forever.

"My AFL career has definitely had some ups and downs, and I'd like to thank my mum, my siblings, my partner Taylah - and our girls - for riding the wave with me."