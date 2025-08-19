Fourteen of the top 20 from last year's draft played in round one, and they all hit the ground running

AFTER round one of the NAB AFLW season, the generational draft proof is in the pudding.

The current crop, who were selected at the end of last season, were born in 2006, meaning they were 11 when the AFLW began and football opportunities for girls exploded.

Many had also already been through Auskick in the few years prior to 2017, and it's safe to say they hit the ground running over the weekend.

Fourteen of the top 20 from last year's NAB AFLW Draft took to the field, with a further four of that 20 named as emergencies. Just Sienna Talleriti (ankle) and Zoe Hargreaves (ACL) missed out.

Another 12 draftees born in 2006 made their debuts over the weekend, as did older draft trio Indi Strom, Piper Dunlop and Caitlin Reid.

Throw in Laela Ebert (11, five tackles), Emma Kilpatrick and Ellie Veerhuis (12 touches), who are all 2006-born injury replacement players (overlooked in their draft last year but given another chance in the past few months), and a whopping 29 'class of 2006' players made their debut in round one, nearly enough to play a full 16-a-side AFLW game.

Round one efforts from the first round of the 2024 draft:

Ash Centra (Collingwood) – one goal and a bounce move that has captured the AFL world Havana Harris (Gold Coast) – 16 touches, six marks and 1.2 as a key forward Molly O'Hehir (Melbourne) – 10 touches and three intercepts Sara Howley (Greater Western Sydney) – 12 disposals and two clearances Zippy Fish (Sydney) – 26 touches, a record for a non-inaugural debutant Poppy Scholz (Carlton) – 11 disposals, one goal despite playing in defence Lucia Painter (West Coast) – 13 disposals, three goals and the Telstra Rising Star nomination Emma McDonald (Western Bulldogs) – three marks, two tackles as a key forward Grace Belloni (Essendon) – 12 touches, six tackles and a goal in attack Lexi Gregor (Geelong) – emergency Sierra Grieves (Richmond) – emergency Holly Ridewood (Essendon) – 12 disposals and two goals Indi Rasheed (Adelaide) – 16 disposals, five marks, one goal Georgie Brisbane (Fremantle) – five touches, four score involvements Lavinia Cox (Hawthorn) – five touches, three inside 50s Claudia Wright (Brisbane) – emergency Sophie McKay (Carlton)– 11 touches, four marks across half-forward Sienna Tallariti (Geelong) – injured Lily Paterson (Port Adelaide) – emergency Zoe Hargreaves (Richmond) – injured

Other standout performers outside of that first round include St Kilda key forward Zoe Besanko (pick No.32, two goals), Collingwood winger Violet Patterson (No.42, 14 touches), West Coast half-back Kayla Dalgleish (No.57, 12 touches, 10 kicks) and Melbourne midfielder Maggie Mahony (No.21, 14 touches, six tackles).

Grace Martin (No.22, Greater Western Sydney), Sarah Poustie (No.25, Western Bulldogs), Mia Salisbury (No.29, Gold Coast), Taya Chambers (No.30, Essendon), Nyalli Milne (No.41, Gold Coast), Jasmine Sowden (No.52, Port Adelaide) and Kyla Forbes (No.55, St Kilda) round out the 2006-born debutants over the weekend.