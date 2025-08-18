The coaches' votes are in for round one of the 2025 NAB AFLW Season

Kiara Bowers during Fremantle's game against Port Adelaide in R1, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

FREMANTLE veteran Kiara Bowers picked up 10 votes in her comeback game as six players grabbed a perfect score in round one of the Sharp EIT Solutions AFLCA Champion Player of the Year Award.

Having missed last season due to the birth of her son, Bowers dominated against Port Adelaide on Sunday and picked up a perfect 10 votes from the coaches.

>> SCROLL DOWN FOR ALL THE VOTES AND THE FULL LEADERBOARD

Melbourne's Tyla Hanks, Carlton's Mimi Hill, Essendon's Georgia Nanscawen, Hawthorn's Eliza West and West Coast's Ella Roberts also picked up 10 votes in round one.

Sydney young gun Zippy Fish had eight votes on debut from her side's win over Richmond, in a game where Swans star Chloe Molloy led the way with nine, while Georgia Patrikios and Tyanna Smith (eight votes each) shone in St Kilda's win over Adelaide.

The votes were shared for North Melbourne from the Roos' win over Geelong, with Jasmine Garner getting eight and Ash Riddell seven.

Learn More 16:33

Every week, the two senior coaches for each game give votes on a 5-4-3-2-1 basis, meaning 10 votes is the maximum a player can get in each round.

The player with the most votes at the end of the home and away season will win the Sharp EIT Solutions AFLCA Champion Player of the Year Award.

Carlton v Collingwood

10 Mimi Hill CARL

7 Erone Fitzpatrick CARL

5 Brittany Bonnici COLL

4 Breann Harrington CARL

3 Poppy Scholz CARL

1 Keeley Sherar CARL

ALL THE HIGHLIGHTS Previous Next 11:29 AFLW Mini-Match: Carlton v Collingwood Extended highlights of the Blues and Magpies clash in round one of the 2025 NAB AFLW Season

07:41 AFLW full post-match, RD1: Blues Watch Carlton's press conference after round one’s match against Collingwood

07:49 AFLW full post-match, RD1: Magpies Watch Collingwood's press conference after round one’s match against Carlton

05:33 AFLW Highlights: Carlton v Collingwood The Blues and Magpies clash in round one of the 2025 NAB AFLW Season

00:47 ‘This is a breathtaking run’: Blue brings speedy shoes Erone Fitzpatrick never stops running and completes a wonderful team major as Carlton pulls away

00:56 Centra of attention: No.1 pick announces herself No.1 draft pick Ash Centra takes a commanding mark and drills home the set shot to show her tremendous potential

00:54 Poppy pops up: Young talent takes off early Blues youngster Poppy Scholz gets her teammates fired up after landing her first goal on debut

00:52 Bohanna bursts onto scene with first in new colours Carlton recruit Tara Bohanna is swarmed by teammates after nailing her maiden major for the Blues

00:47 Mia marks the spot: Blue’s brilliant clunk leads the way Mia Austin completes a superb contested grab and converts truly to earn her side’s first goal of the season

00:38 Frederick fires season’s first goal and lets out a roar Sabrina Frederick reels in a strong mark and slots the season’s opening major before celebrating in style

West Coast v Gold Coast

10 Ella Roberts WCE

8 Lucia Painter WCE

4 Havana Harris GCFC

3 Jessica Rentsch WCE

2 Maddy Brancatisano GCFC

2 Courtney Rowley WCE

1 Charlotte Thomas WCE

ALL THE HIGHLIGHTS Previous Next 11:16 AFLW Mini-Match: West Coast v Gold Coast Extended highlights of the Eagles and Suns clash in round one of the 2025 NAB AFLW Season

05:34 AFLW full post-match, RD1: Eagles Watch West Coast's press conference after round one’s match against Gold Coast

04:12 AFLW full post-match, RD1: Suns Watch Gold Coast's press conference after round one’s match against West Coast

05:15 AFLW Highlights: West Coast v Gold Coast The Eagles and Suns clash in round one of the 2025 NAB AFLW Season

01:04 Not even a cramp can stop Roberts: Star's hilarious tackle Ella Roberts pulls up sore with a cramp but still musters enough fight and energy to lay a crunching tackle

00:47 Harris hype on show with ripper clunk and goal Havana Harris demonstrates why she's generating plenty of excitement with a brilliant contested mark before converting her first AFLW major

01:28 Masterstroke: Debutant Painter takes over with three in term West Coast first-gamer Lucia Painter announces herself to the footy world with a stunning three-goal blitz in the third quarter

00:56 Stellar Ella: Roberts runs riot early with so much class Ella Roberts gets West Coast's season off to the right start with a hard tackle rewarded, followed by a dazzling dribble goal

Sydney v Richmond

9 Chloe Molloy SYD

8 Zippy Fish SYD

5 Montana Ham SYD

4 Monique Conti RICH

2 Laura Gardiner SYD

2 Caitlin Greiser RICH

ALL THE HIGHLIGHTS Previous Next 11:31 AFLW Mini-Match: Sydney v Richmond Extended highlights of the Swans and Tigers clash in round one of the 2025 NAB AFLW Season

10:32 AFLW full post-match, RD1: Swans Watch Sydney's press conference after round one’s match against Richmond

06:36 AFLW full post-match, RD1: Tigers Watch Richmond's press conference after round one’s match against Sydney

05:58 AFLW Highlights: Sydney v Richmond The Swans and Tigers clash in round one of the 2025 NAB AFLW Season

01:54 Goal-machine Molloy makes ominous statement on return Chloe Molloy dominates in her return to AFLW with a massive four-goal effort

00:37 Miller magic: Defender goes forward for first career goal Richmond’s Bec Miller earns a special moment after slotting her first major in game number 52

00:47 Did we just witness the Goal of the Year already? Cynthia’s candy special Cynthia Hamilton dances past a host of opponents with some sweet candy before drilling a dazzling major to put herself in firm contention for Goal of the Year

00:46 Plenty of feeling in heated siren scuffle Tensions erupt right on the quarter-time siren as a host of players become embroiled in a fiery exchange

00:56 Molloy back doing what she does best in heartwarming return goal Chloe Molloy makes a statement in her comeback to AFLW with a great set-shot goal after a superb assist and run from Montana Ham

00:41 Greiser launches from range for stunning season opener Caitlin Greiser starts season 10 in style with a monster goal from the 50m arc

Geelong v North Melbourne

8 Jasmine Garner NMFC

7 Ash Riddell NMFC

5 Georgie Prespakis GEEL

4 Mikayla Bowen GEEL

4 Kim Rennie NMFC

1 Amy Smith NMFC

1 Kate Shierlaw NMFC

ALL THE HIGHLIGHTS Previous Next 11:18 AFLW Mini-Match: Geelong v North Melbourne Extended highlights of the Cats and Kangaroos clash in round one of the 2025 NAB AFLW Season

04:50 AFLW full post-match, RD1: Kangaroos Watch Nth Melbourne's press conference after round one’s match against Geelong

05:07 AFLW full post-match, RD1: Cats Watch Geelong's press conference after round one’s match against Nth Melbourne

05:58 AFLW Highlights: Geelong v North Melbourne The Cats and Kangaroos clash in round one of the 2025 NAB AFLW Season

00:42 O'Loughlin joins the party with dead-eye snap The footy pops into Alice O'Loughlin’s hands from the contest as she turns quickly to snap a beautiful major

00:24 Parry goes down in worrying scenes Geelong forward Jackie Parry is taken from the field after a heavy landing in this marking contest

01:14 Bogue goes rogue with cracking first major North Melbourne debutant Blaithin Bogue boots her first AFLW goal off the deck and follows up with another moments later

00:54 New skipper Garner snaps a beauty to ignite Roos' season North Melbourne captain Jasmine Garner bends the ball across her body to perfection

Greater Western Sydney v Essendon

10 Georgia Nanscawen ESS

8 Madison Prespakis ESS

5 Holly Ridewood ESS

3 Zarlie Goldsworthy GWS

2 Alexandra Morcom ESS

1 Tarni Evans GWS

1 Georgia Gee ESS

ALL THE HIGHLIGHTS Previous Next 11:56 AFLW Mini-Match: GWS v Essendon Extended highlights of the Giants and Bombers clash in round one of the 2025 NAB AFLW Season

02:53 AFLW full post-match, RD1: Giants Watch GWS's press conference after round one’s match against Essendon

02:42 AFLW full post-match, RD1: Bombers Watch Essendon's press conference after round one’s match against GWS

06:01 AFLW Highlights: GWS v Essendon The Giants and Bombers clash in round one of the 2025 NAB AFLW Season

00:38 Gee splits the pack and squeezes through a ripper Essendon gun Georgia Gee somehow finds her way through heavy traffic and flushes the footy to nab a major

00:42 Milestone woman caps off game 50 with sizzling snap Essendon veteran Brooke Walker celebrates as she snaps a great goal in her 50th AFLW game

00:37 Belloni pounces on the footy to nail first AFLW goal Grace Belloni pops up at the right time to kick a stunning goal after some forward pressure from Essendon

00:34 Garnett gives Giants life with much-needed major Georgia Garnett takes a great contested mark in the goal square and kicks GWS' first goal since the early stages of the first quarter

01:14 Smiles all round for Ridewood's first two Essendon debutant Holly Ridewood is swarmed by teammates after her first AFLW goal and quickly follows up with another impressive major

Western Bulldogs v Melbourne

10 Tyla Hanks MELB

8 Olivia Purcell MELB

6 Shelley Heath MELB

2 Eliza McNamara MELB

2 Kate Hore MELB

1 Sarah Lampard MELB

1 Britney Gutknecht WB

ALL THE HIGHLIGHTS Previous Next 12:03 AFLW Mini-Match: Western Bulldogs v Melbourne Extended highlights of the Bulldogs and Demons clash in round one of the 2025 NAB AFLW Season

05:03 AFLW full post-match, RD1: Demons Watch Melbourne's press conference after round one’s match against Western Bulldogs

03:38 AFLW full post-match, RD1: Bulldogs Watch Western Bulldogs' press conference after round one’s match against Melbourne

05:20 AFLW Highlights: Western Bulldogs v Melbourne The Bulldogs and Demons clash in round one of the 2025 NAB AFLW Season

00:29 Powerful Hanks streaks clear to put on the icing Tyla Hanks streaks clear of the pack to nail this sensational running goal late in the final term

00:37 Zanker’s touching tribute after classy finish Eden Zanker points to the sky after putting through this skilful major early in the third quarter

00:28 High-flying Harris reels in a ripper Tayla Harris soars high above the pack to take this incredible mark late in the second term

00:37 Relentless Woodley gets home crowd rocking Heidi Woodley doesn’t give up on the play and ends up putting through her side’s first major of the night

00:38 'Always knows where the goals are': Bannan back in business Alyssa Bannan nails this clever snap to give her side the perfect start to the second quarter

00:37 Heath heats up early with opening goal Shelley Heath nails this set shot to give her side the opening goal during the first term

Brisbane v Hawthorn

10 Eliza West HAW

7 Jade Ellenger BL

7 Tilly Lucas-Rodd HAW

2 Isabel Dawes BL

2 Kaitlyn Ashmore HAW

1 Ally Anderson BL

1 Lucy Wales HAW

ALL THE HIGHLIGHTS Previous Next 11:30 AFLW Mini-Match: Brisbane v Hawthorn Extended highlights of the Lions and Hawks clash in round one of the 2025 NAB AFLW Premiership Season

03:42 AFLW full post-match, WK1: Hawks Watch Hawthorn's press conference after week one’s match against Brisbane

03:54 AFLW full post-match, WK1: Lions Watch Brisbane's press conference after week one’s match against Hawthorn

05:12 AFLW Highlights: Brisbane v Hawthorn The Lions and Hawks clash in round one of the 2025 NAB AFLW Season

00:42 Hampson swiftly pounces to take full advantage Ellie Hampson makes it a one-kick ball game after nailing a flying shot on the run

00:55 Hurt Hawk gets straight back into the thick of it Jasmine Fleming shakes off an injury concern before making an immediate impact upon return

00:41 Bodey's brilliant baulk leads to walk-in major Greta Bodey strolls into an open goal after some fancy footwork against her old side

00:36 Runaway Smith dobs Lions' first Taylor Smith notches her 50th AFLW goal to kickstart Brisbane's season in style

St Kilda v Adelaide

8 Georgia Patrikios STK

8 Tyanna Smith STK

5 Paige Trudgeon STK

5 Nicola Stevens STK

2 Madison Newman ADEL

1 Charlotte Baskaran STK

1 Ebony Marinoff ADEL

ALL THE HIGHLIGHTS Previous Next 11:53 AFLW Mini-Match: St Kilda v Adelaide Extended highlights of the Saints and Crows clash in round one of the 2025 NAB AFLW Season

05:53 AFLW full post-match, WK1: Saints Watch St Kilda's press conference after week one’s match against Adelaide

02:34 AFLW full post-match, WK1: Crows Watch Adelaide's press conference after week one’s match against St Kilda

05:09 AFLW Highlights: St Kilda v Adelaide The Saints and Crows clash in round one of the 2025 NAB AFLW Season

00:42 Need for Rasheed: Crow's crafty finish India Rasheed nails this brilliant running goal inside the final minute of the second term

00:33 Powerful McDonald proves too strong Molly McDonald breaks a tackle before bending it through on the run late in the opening quarter

00:33 Newman lets rip from long range Madison Newman receives the handball and lets it sail to open her side’s account this season

00:43 First game, first goal: Besanko magic gets Saints off to flyer St Kilda debutant Zoe Besanko puts home this brilliant running goal inside the opening minutes of the first term

Port Adelaide v Fremantle

10 Kiara Bowers FRE

7 Emma O'Driscoll FRE

4 Gabby Newton FRE

3 Megan Kauffman FRE

2 Justine Mules-Robinson PORT

2 Hayley Miller FRE

1 Ashleigh Brazill FRE

1 Mim Strom FRE

ALL THE HIGHLIGHTS Previous Next 11:12 AFLW Mini-Match: Port Adelaide v Fremantle Extended highlights of the Power and Dockers clash in round one of the 2025 NAB AFLW Season

02:12 AFLW full post-match, WK1: Power Watch Port Adelaide's press conference after week one’s match against Fremantle

02:08 Instrumental Miller on song in opener Hayley Miller stood up in key moments down the stretch to help lift Fremantle over the line

02:47 AFLW full post-match, WK1: Dockers Watch Fremantle's press conference after week one’s match against Port Adelaide

05:26 AFLW Highlights: Port Adelaide v Fremantle The Power and Dockers clash in round one of the 2025 NAB AFLW Season

00:39 Kikoak left bloodied after copping stray hit Tunisha Kikoak failed concussion protocols after being involved in this incident on centre wing

00:42 Pitbull-like Verrier goes at it with Goody in heated scuffle Tensions flare between Sarah Verrier and Shineah Goody nearing the main break

00:42 Justine time: Power captain starts with a bang Newly appointed skipper Justine Mules-Robinson snaps a beauty from the pocket under pressure

00:39 'Dream start' on return for skipper Stannett Ange Stannett wastes no time hitting the scoreboard after missing 2024 with an ACL injury

LEADERBOARD

10 Kiara Bowers FRE

10 Tyla Hanks MELB

10 Mimi Hill CARL

10 Georgia Nanscawen ESS

10 Ella Roberts WCE

10 Eliza West HAW

9 Chloe Molloy SYD

8 Zippy Fish SYD

8 Jasmine Garner NMFC

8 Lucia Painter WCE

8 Georgia Patrikios STK

8 Madison Prespakis ESS

8 Olivia Purcell MELB

8 Tyanna Smith STK

7 Jade Ellenger BL

7 Erone Fitzpatrick CARL

7 Tilly Lucas-Rodd HAW

7 Emma O'Driscoll FRE

7 Ash Riddell NMFC