FREMANTLE veteran Kiara Bowers picked up 10 votes in her comeback game as six players grabbed a perfect score in round one of the Sharp EIT Solutions AFLCA Champion Player of the Year Award.
Having missed last season due to the birth of her son, Bowers dominated against Port Adelaide on Sunday and picked up a perfect 10 votes from the coaches.
Melbourne's Tyla Hanks, Carlton's Mimi Hill, Essendon's Georgia Nanscawen, Hawthorn's Eliza West and West Coast's Ella Roberts also picked up 10 votes in round one.
Sydney young gun Zippy Fish had eight votes on debut from her side's win over Richmond, in a game where Swans star Chloe Molloy led the way with nine, while Georgia Patrikios and Tyanna Smith (eight votes each) shone in St Kilda's win over Adelaide.
The votes were shared for North Melbourne from the Roos' win over Geelong, with Jasmine Garner getting eight and Ash Riddell seven.
Every week, the two senior coaches for each game give votes on a 5-4-3-2-1 basis, meaning 10 votes is the maximum a player can get in each round.
The player with the most votes at the end of the home and away season will win the Sharp EIT Solutions AFLCA Champion Player of the Year Award.
Carlton v Collingwood
10 Mimi Hill CARL
7 Erone Fitzpatrick CARL
5 Brittany Bonnici COLL
4 Breann Harrington CARL
3 Poppy Scholz CARL
1 Keeley Sherar CARL
West Coast v Gold Coast
10 Ella Roberts WCE
8 Lucia Painter WCE
4 Havana Harris GCFC
3 Jessica Rentsch WCE
2 Maddy Brancatisano GCFC
2 Courtney Rowley WCE
1 Charlotte Thomas WCE
Sydney v Richmond
9 Chloe Molloy SYD
8 Zippy Fish SYD
5 Montana Ham SYD
4 Monique Conti RICH
2 Laura Gardiner SYD
2 Caitlin Greiser RICH
Geelong v North Melbourne
8 Jasmine Garner NMFC
7 Ash Riddell NMFC
5 Georgie Prespakis GEEL
4 Mikayla Bowen GEEL
4 Kim Rennie NMFC
1 Amy Smith NMFC
1 Kate Shierlaw NMFC
Greater Western Sydney v Essendon
10 Georgia Nanscawen ESS
8 Madison Prespakis ESS
5 Holly Ridewood ESS
3 Zarlie Goldsworthy GWS
2 Alexandra Morcom ESS
1 Tarni Evans GWS
1 Georgia Gee ESS
Western Bulldogs v Melbourne
10 Tyla Hanks MELB
8 Olivia Purcell MELB
6 Shelley Heath MELB
2 Eliza McNamara MELB
2 Kate Hore MELB
1 Sarah Lampard MELB
1 Britney Gutknecht WB
Brisbane v Hawthorn
10 Eliza West HAW
7 Jade Ellenger BL
7 Tilly Lucas-Rodd HAW
2 Isabel Dawes BL
2 Kaitlyn Ashmore HAW
1 Ally Anderson BL
1 Lucy Wales HAW
St Kilda v Adelaide
8 Georgia Patrikios STK
8 Tyanna Smith STK
5 Paige Trudgeon STK
5 Nicola Stevens STK
2 Madison Newman ADEL
1 Charlotte Baskaran STK
1 Ebony Marinoff ADEL
Port Adelaide v Fremantle
10 Kiara Bowers FRE
7 Emma O'Driscoll FRE
4 Gabby Newton FRE
3 Megan Kauffman FRE
2 Justine Mules-Robinson PORT
2 Hayley Miller FRE
1 Ashleigh Brazill FRE
1 Mim Strom FRE
LEADERBOARD
10 Kiara Bowers FRE
10 Tyla Hanks MELB
10 Mimi Hill CARL
10 Georgia Nanscawen ESS
10 Ella Roberts WCE
10 Eliza West HAW
9 Chloe Molloy SYD
8 Zippy Fish SYD
8 Jasmine Garner NMFC
8 Lucia Painter WCE
8 Georgia Patrikios STK
8 Madison Prespakis ESS
8 Olivia Purcell MELB
8 Tyanna Smith STK
7 Jade Ellenger BL
7 Erone Fitzpatrick CARL
7 Tilly Lucas-Rodd HAW
7 Emma O'Driscoll FRE
7 Ash Riddell NMFC