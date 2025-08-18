It's a small sample size, but early indications are the AFLW will be more free-flowing this season

Jasmine Fleming during Hawthorn's game against Brisbane in R1, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

THE IMPACT of the AFLW rule changes was felt across the competition in round one, and the numbers tell the story.

In June, the AFL introduced a stricter interpretation of the rule regarding a genuine attempt to dispose of the ball, and also a harsher interpretation on players who dive on or drag the footy under their bodies.

Players have taken some time to adapt to these new interpretations, resulting in a sharp decrease in stoppages and a small increase in free kicks in round one.

In 2024, there was an average of 67 stoppages per game, a number that fell to 45 per game across the weekend, a drop of close to 33 per cent.

There was also an average of 18.9 free kicks per game in round one compared to 16.6 per game last year.

Although a small sample size, it is evidence that the new interpretations are having an impact.

Coaches have been broadly supportive of the shift, acknowledging its intention to create more free-flowing football.

"I've been a big supporter of it," Melbourne coach Mick Stinear said following his side's 48-point win over the Western Bulldogs on Saturday night.

"Probably early on (against the Bulldogs) there wasn't a lot of stoppages, so the game was moving pretty quickly, but that's what we want. That's a good thing.

"Probably the players adjusting to that and I think as long as, and from what I've seen, the umpires are umpiring it really consistently, players are smart, they adjust and adapt.

"The first couple of rounds might take everyone a little while just to find the rhythm of it. But I think for the flow of the game and where we want to head, I think it's a good thing."

The only issue for coaches has been ensuring players aren't sacrificing their hunt for the ball for fear of giving away a free kick.

"My only concern around the holding the ball is we're making sure we reward the person who's trying to win the ball," Carlton coach Mathew Buck said on Thursday evening.

"You don't want to get to a point where you don't want to win the ball because you know if you get the tackle you'll get (called for) holding the ball. I thought maybe there was a couple of those tonight.

"But overall, I was pretty happy with the adjudication. There'll be some balance with it, for sure, and the umpires have got to get used to it with that interpretation as well.

"I'm confident that if we can get it right, it will speed up the game, less stoppages in the game, make it a bit more of a transition (and) ball movement kind of game, which we're up for."