The Giants have delisted Wade Derksen, who didn't play an AFL game for the club

Wade Derksen celebrates a goal during Greater Western Sydney's VFL clash against Collingwood on May 14, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

VERSATILE tall Wade Derksen has been delisted by Greater Western Sydney.

Taken in the 2022 AFL Mid-Season Rookie Draft, Derksen was unable to break through for a senior game at the Giants.

The 24-year-old wanted a move to Melbourne last year, but was held to his contract.

"This time of year always brings tough decisions, and unfortunately we weren't able to offer Wade a contract for the 2026 season," Giants executive general manager of football Jason McCartney said.

"Since joining us via the Mid-Season Rookie Draft, he approached every opportunity and challenge with professionalism and determination and made a strong impact within our program, particularly at VFL level.

"Wade and his young family have been much-loved members of our football club over the past three years and we wish them all the best for the future."

Derksen is the fifth departure at the Giants this off-season after Callan Ward and Lachie Keeffe retired, Josh Fahey was delisted and Jacob Wehr joined Port Adelaide.