James Worpel in action during the R12 match between Hawthorn and Collingwood at the MCG on May 30, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

HAWTHORN midfielder James Worpel will join Geelong as a free agent.

AFL.com.au's Riley Beveridge reported on Thursday that Worpel, who is a restricted free agent, had told the Hawks he would be making the move to the Cats.

Worpel has long been expected to join Geelong after eight seasons and 148 games for the Hawks.

The 26-year-old played 21 games for the Hawks this year, averaging 20.1 disposals, five tackles and 4.8 clearances.

The Hawks have been chasing a midfielder this off-season and are pursuing Essendon captain Zach Merrett.

Worpel adds depth to the Cats' engine room, joining the likes of Tom Atkins, Bailey Smith and Max Holmes in the middle.

He arrived at the Hawks as pick No.45 in the 2017 draft and won the Peter Crimmins Medal in 2019.

The free agency period opens on Friday, with Hawthorn to learn its compensation after the deal is lodged.