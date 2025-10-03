The teams are in for round eight's Sunday matches

Meg McDonald, Kalinda Howarth and Lucia Painter. Pictures: AFL Photos

GEELONG has finally recalled skipper Meg McDonald, the key defender having spent the past four matches on the sidelines, omitted from the team.

Collingwood has made a whopping five changes after a thumping defeat at the hands of fellow rebuilders Western Bulldogs, while the flu-hit West Coast has had a rare bit of good news on the player availability front, with Lu Painter selected after two weeks with concussion.

Last week's sick bay members Ali Drennan, Roxy Roux and Kayla Dalgleish have not been selected.

The Pies have handed a debut to draftee Georgia Knight, with Kelly Hogan (shoulder), Kalinda Howarth (knee), Muireann Atkinson and Eliza James all named, the latter for her first game of the season after falling out of favour.

Nell Morris-Dalton, Alana Porter, Annie Lee and Mikayla Hyde have all been omitted, while draftee Violet Patterson has been managed.

Cats defender McDonald has been joined in the side by Emma Kilpatrick (concussion) and Chantal Mason, while former Australian volleyball representative Caitie Tipping will make her debut.

Bella Smith, Kate Darby, Bryde O'Rourke and Erica Fowler have all been dropped after the loss to Hawthorn.

Carlton has two handy inclusions in skipper Abbie McKay (hamstring) and veteran Gab Pound, who has missed all of this season with a minor shin fracture. Aisling Reidy and Maddy Guerin make way.

Richmond has made just one change, recalling small forward Emelia Yassir for winger Maddie Shevlin, while Adelaide has also made one alteration, bringing back Kiera Mueller for Hannah Ewings.

Former skipper Chelsea Randall remains sidelined with concussion for a third straight week.

SUNDAY, OCTOBER 5

Richmond v Adelaide at Ikon Park, 1.05pm AEDT

RICHMOND

In: E.Yassir

Out: M.Shevlin (omitted)

ADELAIDE

In: K.Mueller

Out: H.Ewings (omitted)

Geelong v Carlton at GMHBA Stadium, 3.05pm AEDT

GEELONG

In: E.Kilpatrick, M.McDonald, C.Tipping, C.Mason

Out: B.Smith (omitted), K.Darby (omitted), B.O'Rourke (omitted), E.Fowler (omitted)

CARLTON

In: A.McKay, G.Pound

Out: A.Reidy (omitted), M.Guerin (omitted)

West Coast v Collingwood at Mineral Resources Park, 2.05pm AWST

WEST COAST

In: L.Painter

Out: L.Steane (omitted)

COLLINGWOOD

In: G.Knight, K.Hogan, K.Howarth, M.Atkinson, E.James

Out: N.Morris-Dalton (omitted), V.Patterson (managed), A.Porter (omitted), A.Lee (omitted), M.Hyde (omitted)