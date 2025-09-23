Jordan Ridley celebrates a goal during the round 11 match between Richmond and Essendon at the MCG, May 25, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

JORDAN Ridley will be staying at Essendon after informing the club he would not be pursuing a trade to Brisbane.

The Lions were keen on luring Ridley north and he had flagged interest in a fresh start amid his injury battles.

But the 2020 best and fairest confirmed on Tuesday he would be staying at the Bombers, where he is contracted for another four seasons.

"This off-season gave me a crucial opportunity to reflect on a challenging few years with injury. During that time, it became incredibly clear that my future is with Essendon," Ridley said.

"I'm fully committed to playing my best football here. I have immense faith in Brad Scott and the direction he's taking this developing group.

"After meeting with our new high performance team, led by Mat Inness, I’ve been really impressed and confident we have the right strategy in place to overcome my recent injury challenges and get me back to my best.

"My decision was also driven by my great belief in this playing group and the exciting young talent coming through.

"I love this club, I want success for this club, and I'll be doing everything I can to return success to Essendon for everyone."

Brisbane chased Ridley in 2020, but he has since extended his deal multiple times at the Bombers despite his injury troubles.

Jordan Ridley is seen injured during Essendon's clash against the Western Bulldogs in round 20, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

The Lions have already secured Bombers free agent Sam Draper this off-season, with Essendon maintaining it is not going to trade Zach Merrett as he looks at a move to Hawthorn.

Essendon list boss Matt Rosa said the commitment from Ridley was important as the Bombers head into a busy off-season.

"To have Jordan Ridley fully committed to our club is terrific news," Rosa said.

"We've spoken externally numerous times about how integral he is to our side as a player, to our youngsters as a leader and to our people as a clubman, and he's always been fully aware of that."